Mike Clark's Business Bites: Taking care

Sharing that you are finding it hard, really concerned for the team, that you struggle with the uncertainty of the situation, helps your team to see you are human too. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Sharing that you are finding it hard, really concerned for the team, that you struggle with the uncertainty of the situation, helps your team to see you are human too. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Opinion:

• Mike Clark is director and lead trainer and facilitator at Think Right business training company.

#28 Connection Essentials

How well are you and your team managing the impact of the Covid lockdown?

Does your team understand the impact to the business?

Do you understand the impact on your team members?

The sudden snap lockdown caught most Kiwis off guard. Having had the incredible privilege of living in a country that has been able to operate at essentially normal levels, especially when compared with other countries, it can be tempting to think the impact will be minimal.

The temptation to 'suck-it-up' and resolutely move forward might get you through this patch but, if you are not careful, could have a negative impact in the long term.

Now is the time to connect and show you CARE. People need relationship connections. We need to know we matter and that people care about us.

It starts with self care - Are you looking after yourself? Do you have people you can connect, offload, discuss and bounce feelings and ideas off? As the airline emphasises - "ensure your oxygen mask is on and then help others".

I find CARE a useful acronym:

C = Connection. Be deliberate about connecting with your team. Team huddles are really good. It is also important to call individual team members and ask how they are. Some people do not have great home lives and knowing someone cares can give hope. As an aside it is also a great time to call clients and suppliers - they are people too and a genuine "How are you doing?" shows your relationship goes beyond the transactional exchange of money, products and services.

A = Ask questions. Be genuine. When you ask, ensure you listen and come from a place of wanting to understand. Thinking of questions beforehand can help conversation to flow. It also helps you to talk less. Open questions are best - "How", "What", "Where", "When", "Why" and prompt statements, "Tell me more about that", "That's insightful, please say more/expand on that".

R = Respect and respond. People need to feel safe. Often a great way to enable this is to show some vulnerability yourself. Sharing that you are finding it hard, really concerned for the team, that you struggle with the uncertainty of the situation, helps your team to see you are human. Sometimes we expect our 'boss' to have special powers. Before you offer any advice check in first. Some people just want to be heard, others are looking for guidance and suggestions.

E = Engage fully. Be fully present. People can tell if you are doing two things at once - chatting to them and clearing your emails. Better not to call if you cannot be fully engaged. A shorter period of time fully engaged always trumps a longer call filled with distractions.

Caring is always important. In uncertain times showing your care in a practical way builds connections and loyalty. Who do you need to reach out to today?

Make it a great day.