Feilding Police Station reopens after refurbishment

Sergeant Nick Lawton, officer in charge of the Feilding Police Station, addresses invited guests at the opening of the refurbished station on Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

Feilding's Police Station has reopened after months of refurbishment.

The station, on Kimbolton Rd, closed for construction in May.

Since then, staff have been working from the police bus parked outside the station and a building at the back of the station.

"It's exciting to have a new, refreshed space for our staff to work in," Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Clifford Brown says.

Key features of the refurbished station include hot-desk capacity to allow a number of district staff to work out of Feilding station at the same time, a more inviting front counter, and a private room in the reception area for people who wish to discuss sensitive matters.

"The station is a comfortable and inviting space for staff, and the new front counter will be a welcoming place for members of our community to visit," Brown says.

A frontline police unit is deployed each shift, 24/7, to patrol and respond to callouts in Feilding, and additional staff from Palmerston North are available to assist.

Brown says police remain available even if the front counter of the police station is closed.

The refurbished station was formally opened on Tuesday morning.