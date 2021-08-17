Palmerston North's Pat Handcock: City not immune to housing shortage

Palmerston North city councillor Pat Handcock is proud to lead the collaboration of groups working together to make the city safer. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

Should the council be reviewing existing city parks and reserves as possible housing development sites?

The context for this question is that housing is proving to be a big issue this term.

Housing availability and affordability are among the most pressing issues nationally, and in Palmy we are not immune.

As a council we are committed to finding and advancing practical, sustainable solutions for the accommodation problems the city faces.

While we are developing the Tamakuku Terrace residential subdivision, we are also considering the future of the Huia St reserve and the old bowling club in Summerhays St as possible sites for inner-city housing developments.

At each step we are keen to hear community feedback.

During a recent council meeting we were asked to consider whether we should complete a review of our parks and reserves to see if there are any housing options within these parcels of land.

Now this type of proposal is bound to be controversial – unpalatable even - but I believe these are the sorts of questions that need to be asked. If we are to address the future housing needs of our growing city, then we need to consider all options to make the best possible informed decisions.

Councillors are also focused on the choices that need to be made concerning our future wastewater treatment, along with responses to central government's proposed Three Waters reform.

And there are submissions on the city's representation review to consider. This review will consider the number of councillors, wards and community board options for the 2022 local government elections with formal public submissions closing on September 6.

Oral submissions will be presented on September 21, with councillors making a recommendation on October 6.

This review is important for local democracy, so make sure you have your say.

Since I last contributed to this column back in March, a great deal has happened on the Safe City front.

I am the council rep on the Neighbourhood Support Board, and chair the Safety Advisory Board that recently finalised its strategic outcomes plan through to 2024.



A copy of this plan and its six focus areas - youth, crime, community resilience, housing, health and safety - can be found on the council's website.

Deliberately broad, the plan works on the understanding that creating safer communities relies on addressing the underlying causes that lead to higher rates of accidents, victimisation and crime.

The Safety Advisory Board makes efforts to maximise any opportunities for alignment, and I am proud to lead the collaboration of groups working together to make our city safer.

• Patrick Handcock is a Palmerston North city councillor.