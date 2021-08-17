Meeting Point in Palmerston North celebrates 30 years of connections

Long-serving Meeting Point volunteers Jenny Evans (left), Sue Walker and Heather Tate. Photo / Judith Lacy

Love. That's what one of the original four who started Meeting Point at St David's Presbyterian Church says is what has kept it going for 30 years.

Love, aroha, God's love, Sue Walker says.

The quality of the sharing and caring that goes on is evident from the time people walk in the door. There are no labels, no judgements.

"People are welcomed, respected and treasured."

Walker was the guest speaker at Meeting Point's 30th birthday celebrations at what is now Presbyterian New Church's Roslyn site on Tuesday.

Meeting Point started in August 1991. It was the brainchild of Betty Holmes who suggested the church-run budget cooking classes to demonstrate how people could stretch their dollar.

Then finance minister Ruth Richardson's first budget, known as the Mother of All Budgets, had cut benefits and introduced user pays for some services. Prices were rising and people were struggling, Walker said.

Walker, Jenny Evans and Mary Hopkirk joined her in starting Meeting Point - Evans is still involved and Holmes and Hopkirk have died.

Walker was farewelled from Meeting Point last November when she moved to Wellington.

From there, a weekly gathering grew and now Meeting Point has a varied programme including tai chi, board games, painting, singing and crafts. Forty to 45 people attend Meeting Point each week.

Keith Bartholomew (left), Bram Van Brakel and Rosanne Churchouse with their art work on display at Meeting Point's 30th birthday party on Tuesday. Photo / Judith Lacy

Knitting is a focus for some Meeting Point members. In the 12 months to June 30, Meeting Point distributed 977 garments made from donated wool to a range of organisations including Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, Lighthouse Playgroup, Cancer Society, Freyberg's Teen Parent Unit and the neonatal unit at Palmerston North Hospital.

Anne-Maree Hodgetts (left) and Trish Laing with the birthday cake. Photo / Jenny Evans

Guests in the packed hall were greeted in languages reflecting countries of origin of some of the members - Tonga, Hong Kong, Samoa, Japan, China, Netherlands and Canadian (French).

Walker said another reason for Meeting Point's success was that it operated as a group and without hierarchy.

The cooking classes combine wisdom with laughter. Walker recalled the time jam was made with salt rather than sugar.

Allan Tait, 69, has just started painting after having four strokes and a major operation in the past 18 months. Photo / Judith Lacy

Walker, who now lives in Wellington, said the old recipe of friendship, reciprocating, sharing and caring meant there was every possibility that in 10 years' time the could be another party. Seeing new faces was affirmation of the success and future-proofing of Meeting Point.

Soni Moresi points to one of his three art works he had on display at the birthday. The landscape paintings top right are by Allan Tait and the paintings on the chairs are by Kay Povey. Photo / Judith Lacy

+ INFO Meeting Points runs until mid-November on Tuesdays 10am-12pm.