MidCentral Health gearing for Super Saturday of Covid-19 vaccinations

The pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinic at Donnelly Park was responsible for administering 878 doses last Saturday.

MidCentral Health has ramped up its Covid-19 vaccination campaign in an attempt to administer a record number of doses this week.

A nationwide vaccination push culminates in an event called Super Saturday in the MidCentral rohe tomorrow.

MidCentral DHB (MDHB) was aiming to vaccinate as many people as possible at several clinics from Palmerston North to Ōtaki, including seven different sites in Horowhenua.

A site at Donnelly Park, run through Raukawa Whanau Ora and Muaūpoko Tribal Authority, saw 878 vaccinations administered last Saturday, while further north in Palmerston North 770 doses were administered at Arena Manawatū that same day.

Covid-19 response manager Bronwen Warren said they were hoping for similar vaccination numbers tomorrow.

"They really are brilliant numbers," she said.

At the beginning of this week there were 21,719 (75.4 per cent) of eligible people in the Horowhenua region who had received a vaccination, and 54.1 per cent (15,591) had received their second dose.

Warren said every percentage increase from now on could help save lives.

More than 17,500 doses were administered in the MidCentral region last week, and as MDHB had increased its vaccination capacity this week, those numbers could possibly be bettered.

The record weekly vaccination total for the MidCentral region was in mid-August, with 18,000 vaccinations.

"We're urging the community to get behind this campaign as the more of us that are fully vaccinated, the more protection we will have against the virus," she said.

"We're also asking you to start conversations with your friends and family about the vaccine, why it's important and to encourage them to seek reliable information from the Ministry of Health."

Vaccinator Angela Tahiwi at the Donnelly Park vaccination site in Levin at the weekend.

Ms Warren encouraged those who have only had one dose of the vaccine to get their second dose. Both doses should be three weeks apart.

Berry's Pharmacy's had a purpose-built vaccination facility in Liverpool St in Levin, which had so far administered more than 15,000 vaccines.

It was opening extended hours in support of Super Saturday, from 9am till 5pm tomorrow, and from 9am-12noon on Sunday.

Berry's special projects pharmacist Lynette Wolfenden said there was no need for a booking. People could walk in off the street and the convenience of that was making a big difference.

Special projects pharmacist Lynette Wolfenden from Berrys Pharmacy.

They were also developing an outreach service to connect with people unable to travel, and were working with businesses around how best to accommodate the availability of staff.

Wolfenden said vaccinators were taking great pride in their work, and were aware that people might be hesitant for a variety of reasons. They were able to fully discuss any issues beforehand, including putting at ease people that might have a fear of needles.

"It's quite common," she said, and anyone was welcome to bring a friend or support person, if that helped.

In support of Super Saturday, local businesses and organisations were contributing spot prizes for those getting vaccinated.

Muaūpoko and Raukawa Whanau Ora had given away Subway vouchers at Donnelly Park last weekend and had a spot prize of a pig in a barrow.

Angela Tahiwi administers a Covid-19 vaccinator at Donnelly Park at the weekend.

This weekend Contact Energy were putting up 20 x $250 Contact Power vouchers as an incentive for Levin residents getting their jab this Saturday, and had offered up staff to help with anything from transport to barbecues.

The vaccination clinics were listed below. Healthpoint showed up-to-date times, dates and details – including a list of clinics at GP practices and pharmacies – or call 0800 MDHB VAX (0800 6342 829).

Some clinics required bookings or are for priority populations, so please check first.

Meanwhile, an individual from Auckland who tested positive in Palmerston North and who had been in isolation on the hospital grounds was transferred to Palmerston North Hospital last Friday for treatment.

MidCentral DHB had informed the Ministry of Health that the patient was in a stable condition.

VACCINATION SITES

Palmerston North

Arena 2 (inside stadium)

Central Energy Trust Arena (drive through)

The Plaza

Fitzherbert Central Site

Massey University Concourse (mobile clinic)

Massey University Rehab Road (mobile clinic)

Needle Exchange (mobile clinic)

Te Wakahuia Manawatu Trust

Bestcare Whakapai Hauora, Palmerston North

Village Medical

WW Clinic on Grey

City Health Pharmacy

Cook Street Pharmacy

Unichem Terrace End Pharmacy

Victoria Medical Centre

Kauri Healthcare

The Palms Medical Centre

Pasifika Clinic (Bill Brown Park)

Bunnings (Mobile Clinic)

Botanical Road Pharmacy (Mobile Clinic)

Ashhurst (Mobile Clinic)

Tararua

Rangitāne o Tāmaki Nui A Rua Covid-19 Vaccination centre

Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki nui-a-Rua Covid-19 Vaccination centre

Dannevirke The Hub Covid-19 Vaccination Centre

Woodville Health Centre

Pahiatua Medical Centre

Horowhenua

Raukawa Whānau Ora

Berry's HealthCentre Pharmacy

Horowhenua Covid-19 Vaccination Centre

Te Waiora Community Health Services

Manawatū

Ngā Kaitiaki o Ngāti Kauwhata, Feilding Civic Centre

Feilding HealthCare

Ōtaki

Ōtaki Medical Centre

Hamish Barham Pharmacy

Te Wānanga o Raukawa - Ngā Purapura Covid-19 Vaccination Centre