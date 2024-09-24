Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Manawatu Guardian

Jaffas and singing okay as Regent on Broadway screens The Greatest Showman

Paul Williams
By
Journalist·Manawatu Guardian·
2 mins to read
Hugh Jackman says he hears from people "every day" who were affected by The Greatest Showman.

Hugh Jackman says he hears from people "every day" who were affected by The Greatest Showman.

Palmerston North’s community theatre is bringing back the “singalong” movie and dishing out free jaffas to kick off the school holidays.

Regent on Broadway general manager David Walsh said singalong movies have been screened at the theatre in the past with great success. Audiences have entered the spirit of the occasion, sung the songs and dressed as their favorite character.

The Regent is screening the Oscar-nominated movie The Greatest Showman. The musical, which tells a fictitious account of the life of showman P.T. Barnum, who created Barnum and Bailey Circus, has subtitles attached to every song which the audience can singalong with.

It will screen for two sessions on October 6, at 2pm and 6pm.

Regent on Broadway general manager David Walsh.
Regent on Broadway general manager David Walsh.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Walsh said not only can you sing along to the soundtrack, you can also react to the movie by cheering, applauding, hissing or expressing opposition to the characters you don’t like.

Movie-goers were being encouraged to dress for the movie and sing the solo and chorus numbers that won it a Golden Globe and Grammy Award. They include This Is Me, Rewrite the Stars, Never Enough and A Million Dreams.

“A free packet of jaffas will be given to every patron. Jaffas have been associated with great movies in the past and it’s time to bring the nostalgic habit back,” Walsh said.

“The movie will screen during the school holidays and is suitable for all age groups. It is ideal for individuals and groups.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Walsh said the Regent is firstly a community theatre and The Greatest Showman is a way of showing its versatility.

“If The Greatest Showman proves as popular as singalong versions of The Sound of Music and Rocky Horror, the Regent will consider further musicals that the audience can participate in.”

Save

Latest from Manawatu Guardian

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Manawatu Guardian