Hugh Jackman says he hears from people "every day" who were affected by The Greatest Showman.

Palmerston North’s community theatre is bringing back the “singalong” movie and dishing out free jaffas to kick off the school holidays.

Regent on Broadway general manager David Walsh said singalong movies have been screened at the theatre in the past with great success. Audiences have entered the spirit of the occasion, sung the songs and dressed as their favorite character.

The Regent is screening the Oscar-nominated movie The Greatest Showman. The musical, which tells a fictitious account of the life of showman P.T. Barnum, who created Barnum and Bailey Circus, has subtitles attached to every song which the audience can singalong with.

It will screen for two sessions on October 6, at 2pm and 6pm.