Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Manawatu Guardian

Judith Lacy's Jottings: Fifty things I love about Palmerston North

4 minutes to read
The ever-chanaging awa is one of the many things I love about Palmerston North. It reminds us man's illusions he can control nature are just that - illusions. Photo / ManawatuNZ.co.nz

The ever-chanaging awa is one of the many things I love about Palmerston North. It reminds us man's illusions he can control nature are just that - illusions. Photo / ManawatuNZ.co.nz

Judith Lacy
By
Judith Lacy

Judith Lacy is editor of the Manawatū Guardian

OPINION:

Will I be able to think of 50 things I love about Palmerston North?

Here's hoping, because that is the challenge I've set myself this week, to tie in with the Manawatū Guardian's 50th

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.