Heartland Lions Club celebrates Valentine's Day with garden party

Palmerston North singer Gail Shirley will perform at the Heartland Lions Club's garden party on February 14.

It's the day for hearts and the Palmerston North Heartland Lions Club is celebrating with a garden party at Wharerata on Valentine's Day.

Girls in pearls and guys in ties is a fundraiser for Alzhiemers Manawatū, which runs the Marion Kennedy Centre.

Heartland Lions held their first garden party at Massey University's Wharerata in 2017.

The club decided to run another after people asked for a repeat and this year the theme is bring your valentine.

Singer Gail Shirley will be performing. She says she will be adding ambience with a variety of warm, soft classic vocals.

Shirley has performed theatre, musically directed and sung professionally for four decades, locally and nationally.

She is an experienced high tea hostess and often can be found singing at Barista on Saturday evenings.

Shirley will sing from the Wharerata veranda while people are wandering the gardens.

The Manawatunes barbershop chorus will also perform.

There will also be afternoon tea, market stalls, raffles and prizes for the best dressed.

The garden party starts at 1pm on February 14. Tickets are $35 each - ring Lynette on 021 174 9294.