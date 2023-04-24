Julia Hutchinson and her mother won the mother-daughter division of Frocks on Shocks in 2022. Photo / Cleland Wallace

Looking for an excuse to pull out those 1980s leg warmers you have tucked away? Or maybe a way to celebrate autumn, get some exercise and spend the afternoon with a group of like-minded women?

Come along on Saturday, May 6, to Frocks on Shocks, a cross-country relay mountain bike race for women and girls aged 10 plus.

“Frocks on Shocks is an annual event hosted by the Dirt Divas, the women’s group of the Manawatū Mountain Bike Club,” race director Ngaio Beausoleil says.

“This is not a crazy, scary mountain bike race – the course is run on all beginner (grade 2) trails at Arapuke Mountain Bike Park. It’s about fun and camaraderie and is suitable for competent beginners and above. And this year, our theme is the 80s!”

Frocks on Shocks race director Ngaio Beausoleil channels her athletic diva at last year's event. Photo / Cleland Wallace

May 6 is International Women’s Mountain Biking Day.

Riders and teams will complete as many laps of the 10 to 20-minute non-technical loop as they can in three hours. Participants are asked to dress up in an 80s themed-costume and bring something baked to share.

Lunch is included in the $15 entry fee as are vouchers to local businesses and the chance to win spot prizes. Prize giving will be at 4pm at Libre on George St where participants over the age of 18 will be invited to try Brew Union’s new Kissing Rock beer (named for one of the downhill trails at Arapuke).

Participants can register solo, as a pair, or as a team of three or four. There is a special category for mother-daughter teams.

“So far we have more mother-daughter teams registered than any other option,” Beausoleil says. “We have mothers who are in their 30s racing with their 10-year-old daughters and daughters who are 45 racing with their more senior mothers. It’s a fantastic way to do something together regardless of your age or technical skill level.”

The relay event isn’t the only thing planned to celebrate International Women’s Mountain Biking Day. The Dirt Divas invite riders to come back to Arapuke on Sunday, May 7 to enjoy grade 3, 4 and 5 trails. There will be ride guides available for new riders to the park and for those from out of town.

The $15 entry fee includes both the Saturday event and two shuttle rides on Sunday. On Sunday, riders are asked to meet at the carpark at the end of Kahuterawa Rd at 10am.

This year Frocks on Shocks is supported by Central Economic Development Agency through the Regional Events Fund.

“We are anticipating a number of riders from around the lower North Island, especially from the areas where mountain bike tracks were damaged by the cyclones,” Beausoleil says.

Registration closes at midday on May 5. More information – including a video of Saturday’s course – and how to register can be found at mmbc.co.nz/dd.

The Details

What: Frocks on Shocks

When: Saturday, May 6, midday

Where: Arapuke Mountain Bike Park

Registration: $15.