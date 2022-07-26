Kazan is used to standing out in a crowd. The black Russian terrier is no lap dog.
"He's just a huge, big, humongous teddy bear," Max Baily Gibson says.
The 7-year-old was fascinated by Kazan, part of the Canine Friends Pet Therapy contingent who visited Roslyn Library last Friday.
Kazan is named after a city in southwest Russia, on the banks of the Volga and Kazanka rivers.
Owner Derek Marriott says Kazan has a wonderful nature, is so laidback, and tries to pass himself off as a Ukrainian sheepdog.
When Kazan visited Massey University before semester 1 exams for a doggie destress event, he had 14 people patting him at once - a record.
Marriott says the Canine Friends' visits to libraries during the school holidays provide a safe environment for children to interact with dogs and build a little confidence.
"It's putting smiles on people's faces, that's what we need."
That afternoon Kazan, who is nearly 9, and Marriott were off to Cook Street Nursing Care Centre.