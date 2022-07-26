Thomas Deverall, 7, spent time with cavalier king charles spaniel Lillie, 3. Thomas doesn't have a dog at home. Photo / Judith Lacy

Judith Lacy is editor of the Manawatū Guardian

Kazan is used to standing out in a crowd. The black Russian terrier is no lap dog.

"He's just a huge, big, humongous teddy bear," Max Baily Gibson says.

The 7-year-old was fascinated by Kazan, part of the Canine Friends Pet Therapy contingent who visited Roslyn Library last Friday.

Max Baily Gibson, 7, with black Russian terrier Kazan, who is nearly 9. Photo / Judith Lacy

Kazan is named after a city in southwest Russia, on the banks of the Volga and Kazanka rivers.

Owner Derek Marriott says Kazan has a wonderful nature, is so laidback, and tries to pass himself off as a Ukrainian sheepdog.

When Kazan visited Massey University before semester 1 exams for a doggie destress event, he had 14 people patting him at once - a record.

Marriott says the Canine Friends' visits to libraries during the school holidays provide a safe environment for children to interact with dogs and build a little confidence.

"It's putting smiles on people's faces, that's what we need."

That afternoon Kazan, who is nearly 9, and Marriott were off to Cook Street Nursing Care Centre.