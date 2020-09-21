North Street School principal Jo Reiri-Tatana says the school was stoked to receive 270 winter jackets for their students.

"We monogrammed the jackets and then gave them to each of the students."

Reiri-Tatana said the jackets were given to the younger students in the school.

"The kids are looking smart and are wearing their new jackets with pride.

"They have more ownership and respect and it gives them a sense of working together."

She said the school was lucky to be chosen to receive the jackets.

ASB partnered with KidsCan to provide 5000 winter jackets to kids in need across the country.

KidsCan says every day in New Zealand, thousands of children go to school lacking one or more basic necessities including food, shoes or a warm jacket; and Covid-19 has only exacerbated the situation.

With Covid-19, an additional 10,000 children require support from KidsCan – an increase of almost 30 per cent.

ASB chief executive Vittoria Shortt says no child should have to go to school cold.

"The past few months have been challenging for Kiwi families, and for some, Covid-19 will have put an additional strain on already struggling families.

"We want to continue to support the amazing work KidsCan does by providing these jackets, which will help 5000 more children go to school warm this winter," says Shortt.

ASB worked with local Kiwi companies Profile and Adventure Outfitters to source the jackets, which are rainproof and fleece lined.

"We're incredibly proud to be a KidsCan partner and to be helping them to make a difference," says Shortt.

ASB signed on as a partner with KidsCan in 2019, supporting the hot meals programme. KidsCan currently support 787 schools and 57 early childhood centres, and have had additional requests from 10 new schools and almost 100 early childhood centres for support.

KidsCan chief executive Julie Chapman says the return to school following lockdown has been hard for many children as their families struggle to cope with job losses from Covid-19.

"We need to do all we can to support vulnerable families through this crisis.

"We've never seen so many children needing food support at school, and we know that number is only going to rise as more people lose their jobs, " says Chapman.

So far this year, KidsCan has provided more than 17,500 raincoats and 12,000 pairs of shoes to children in hardship.

Chapman said they have been told by some teachers in the country that children sleep in their raincoats for warmth.

"We're grateful to ASB and its people for all they're doing to support us," says Chapman.

Community is a big part of ASB's focus, from partnering with organisations such as KidsCan, St John and Starship, through to helping with fundraising and volunteering.

Last year ASB provided 12 hours of paid leave for all staff annually to volunteer at organisations that are helping to protect the next generation of New Zealanders.

Every week, ASB staff provide hands-on support to KidsCan, helping prepare and dish up hot meals, and pack food and clothing for distribution to schools and early childhood centres.