Gail Munro is the new MidCentral District Health Board's Consumer Council chairperson.

She will initially hold the position for three years.

Munro started in the role in July, filling the position left vacant after the death of former chair John Hannifin in September last year.

Hannifin had held the role since the inception of the Consumer Council in 2017.

The Consumer Council works in partnership with MidCentral DHB to support the DHB's vision for Quality Living, Healthy Lives and Well Communities by providing consumer-focused advice and insight on health services, projects and initiatives.

The position of Consumer Council Chair is an independent leadership role that has a significant part to play in providing inclusive leadership to the Council, supporting members to fulfil their duties, overseeing an effective work plan, chairing meetings and ensuring the council fulfils its requirements against a set of agreed objectives.

Munro, who has a background in community development, said she was passionate about ensuring people had a voice when making decisions that affected their lives.

"I am pleased to be in this role and be able to support the DHB's efforts to put people at the centre of their services.

"My interests in community development, my personal impairments and experience living with rheumatoid arthritis, and my engagement with the disability sector and former refugees settling in Aotearoa New Zealand help me to understand the health issues vulnerable communities experience and the challenges they face in accessing responsive health services.

"I believe it is important to have mechanisms to engage with communities, such as through the Consumer Council and its representatives.

"I will be working very hard to ensure strong engagement with the community that keeps them connected with the DHB."

Gail has worked on various governance boards in the region, including as a governance advisor to the Manawatū Refugee Voice Board.

MidCentral DHB Quality and Innovation General Manager Judith Catherwood welcomes Ms Munro to the role of Consumer Council Chair.

"The Consumer Council had a significant voice and influence over the health systems at MidCentral DHB.

"On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to be able to support Gail and the wider council membership with their efforts to enhance consumer involvement and work towards our vision of providing consumer and whānau-centred care."

The Chair is appointed for a three-year term initially.

Other members of the MidCentral DHB Consumer Council are: Dot Boudelot, Gaye Fell, Hilary Humphrey, Indra Dulal, Bruce Henderson, Cam Bardell, Pip Brunn, Kaylene Kani, Richard Karipa and Stephen Paewai.