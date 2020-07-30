Palmerston North locals will create history when they add their personal note to a time capsule in The Square on August 8.

Everyone who makes a purchase on the day gets to add something to the city's time capsule.

All purchases will also be in the draw for a weekend away for two people to New Plymouth.

The time capsule will be set up for the council's Street Party to celebrate the end of construction at the Church St intersection on The Square.

Live music, face painting, a bonfire and outdoor games will be some of the many activities for the 10am-2pm celebration.