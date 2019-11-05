Gateways to Ashhurst, Longburn, Bunnythorpe and Linton will be completed in the coming weeks and native species endemic to the region will be planted over the next four Friday mornings.

Planting days start at 9 am, with the first on November 8 at Bunnythorpe, followed by Linton, November 15; Longburn, November 22, and Ashhurst November 29.

Among the plants will be Phormium (flax) and Astroderia (toetoe) to reference the wetland environment and the region's history of flax gathering and milling of the region.

The community is invited to bring along their gardening gloves and join children from invited local schools for the plantings at Ashhurst, Bunnythorpe, Linton and Longburn.

Palmerston North City Council horticultural staff will be on hand to help and mulch around the new plants.



The gateways are made of large steel beams clad with weathered timbers to remind people of the timber and rail heritage of the city.

Three of the panels are the same in each location, but the fourth is unique to the area with each village's design created by artist James Molnar.

Signs in te reo Māori and English are being installed which explain the meaning behind each village's unique panel.

The designs came about from identities and values each of the communities suggested during the consultation.

The panels were blessed by iwi last week.

PNCC chief infrastructure officer Tom Williams says these gateways will become iconic to people travelling into the city.

"Thousands of people travel through these villages every day to get into Palmerston North, without them realising they're already in our city boundaries.

"These villages are vital parts of our city, and now visitors will know that too."