There has been a two-car crash on Iles Rd in Rotorua this morning.

Police were called to the scene of the two-car crash at 9.54am at the intersection of Iles Rd and Selwyn Rd.

A police media spokeswoman said two people in one car are trapped.

A reporter at the scene said the crash was between a ute and a car and fire services were working on a vehicle.

He said there were stretchers out and the road was completely blocked from Blackmore Drive to Selwyn Rd.

Emergency services at the scene of a crash on Iles Rd. Photo / Ben Fraser

Ambulance, fire servies and police are all at the scene.

A St John media spokeswoman said there is no information yet.

A neigbour said she had heard the crash which sounded like thunder and was "really loud."

More to come.