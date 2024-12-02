Your bathroom exhaust fan is filled with dirt - here’s how to clean it

When a fan starts to sound loud and no longer keeps windows and mirrors from fogging up, it’s time for a deep cleaning.
Q: I installed a Panasonic FV-11VHL2 WhisperWarm exhaust fan in one of our bathrooms. The maintenance instructions cavalierly say: “Remove dust and dirt from the fan body using a vacuum cleaner.” No way. Not only can’t you get to the fan, no vacuum will ever dislodge the encrusted dirt. It has to be scraped off. I’ve tried using wooden dowels (too thick to reach corners); old toothbrushes (too large to fit between blades and bristles too soft); Q-tips (one or two passes and they fray or the stem bends or breaks); a letter opener (the most useful, but it risks scratching the plastic blades) and a damp cloth (good for only a pass or two before it frays). It’s all tedious, one-blade-at-a-time cleaning with repeated passes for each of the 67-plus blades. Is there an easier way?
A: Manufacturers who say to clean bathroom exhaust fans with just a vacuum aren’t being straight with their customers. While it’s true frequent vacuuming keeps fans cleaner, often that’s not enough. High humidity combines with dust to create a caked-on grime that has to be washed or scraped away.
It’s important to do this task regularly; a heavy buildup reduces a fan’s efficiency. When a fan starts to sound loud and no longer keeps windows and mirrors from fogging up, it’s time for a deep cleaning. And to do that, you need unencumbered access to the fan blades. Ideally, you want a way to remove the blades — which are often referred to as a squirrel cage — so you can put this part in a sink or bucket filled with warm, soapy water.
To do a deep clean, start by switching off power at the circuit. Then gather your tools. Position a ladder or stool under the fan, and have a headlamp or work light handy. You’ll also need a screwdriver and a socket wrench.