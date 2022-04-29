Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Young Auckland restaurateur kept new business going in face of pandemic

7 minutes to read
Diva Giles. Photo / Babiche Martens

Diva Giles. Photo / Babiche Martens

By
Greg Bruce

Feature Writer

Greg Bruce meets up-and-coming restaurant queen Diva Giles.

Diva Giles was 24 when she and business partner Logan Birch entered the restaurant game in 2020, opening Beau, in Ponsonby, a few weeks before the country

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.