Woman dies after dropping iPhone in bath while it was charging

Her distraught flatmate found the woman's body in the bath. Photo / 123rf

A Russian woman has died after getting electrocuted by her iPhone, when she dropped it in the bath.

Olesya Semenova, 24, was found dead by her flatmate at the house they shared in Arkhangelsk, Russia, after she got a massive electric shock while in the bath.

"I screamed, shook her, but she was pale, did not breathe and showed no signs of life," her flatmate, Daria, told local media.

"I was really scared. When I touched her, I got an electric shock," she added.

Olesya reportedly had her iPhone plugged into the wall, charging, when it fell in the bath water.

She died by electrocution when the phone fell in the water, while plugged into the wall.

The woman was using the phone in the bath while it was plugged in to charge. Photo / 123rf

Russian authorities have issued a warning following her death, asking people not to use electronic appliances while they are in the bath.

Olesya's death is one of a number of similar fatalities in Russia in recent years.