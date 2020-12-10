Hot summer nights: How to get a good night's sleep amid the summer heat

As temperatures soar in some areas of New Zealand this summer, getting a good night's sleep seems harder than ever - and don't get us started on the humidity.

So you don't have to spend your nights tossing and turning, we've compiled the top eight heatwave hacks to banish the night sweats and keep you feeling fresh until the morning.

1. Freeze your sheets

It might sound a bit quirky, but putting your sheets or pillow in the fridge is said to be very effective.

Stick your bed sheets in the fridge or freezer for a few minutes before bed, placing them in a plastic bag first for temporarily cold bedding. Take them out when you're ready for bed and enjoy a cool sleep.

2. Sleep solo

Kick your partner out of the bed. Cuddling increases body heat, so sleeping alone will help prevent sticky, sweaty nights.

And if they refuse to move, try giving up your comfy mattress to sleep on the floor, or placing a spare mattress down. It's an effective way to avoid hot air, which rises upwards. Science.

3. Cool showers

Take a cold shower before bed. This will help bring your core body temperature down and you can hit the hay feeling clean, fresh and cool.

4. Close the curtains

Thirty per cent of unwanted heat comes from your windows, so closing them and shutting the curtains can lower the temperature.

Keep curtains and blinds, particularly in the bedroom, closed during the day to keep the sun out. In the evening, open windows to let the cool night air in.

5. Ice your fan - and your feet

Place a bowl or pan of ice in front of a plug-in fan - the airflow generated by the fan will be even colder after it sweeps over the ice.

You can also fill a hot-water bottle up with cold water and put it in the freezer. Place it under your feet or use it when you go to sleep. If it's too cold, wrap it in a light cloth or hand towel.

6. Hydrate

It's simple advice, but your mother was right - drink lots of water to ensure you stay hydrated.

Don't forget to keep some water by your bed, dehydration makes it hard to regulate body temperature and sipping water throughout the night can help.

7. Utilise your heat pump

Heat pumps can also be reversed into air conditioners, these can be used to cool down the house very efficiently if the filters are clean.

8. Natural fibres

Ditch all your synthetic bedding like polyester for breathable bedding made from linen and cotton. This will allow your body to breathe and allow for airflow.