As temperatures soar in New Zealand, here's how to keep your house cool.

This week has been so hot chickens are laying hard-boiled eggs - okay, maybe we’re exaggerating but temperatures are certainly soaring.

New Zealand is battling some intense heat, with MetService issuing a heat warning for Auckland as the temperature is set to rise to 27C but to feel even hotter, with 98 per cent humidity.

“The temperature is forecast to be very hot for this location. We advise you to keep hydrated, seek shade, check in with vulnerable people and look after your pets and livestock,” MetService warned.

Overnight temperatures are up too and while most areas will see temperatures in the mid to high teens with the fine weather is expected to last the weekend for much of New Zealand, before rain hits the North Island early next week.

It continues on from yesterday’s temperatures with three locations in the eastern South Island reaching 33C.

So, instead of tossing and turning all night in bed and struggling to sleep, here are a number of Heatwave Hacks you can try to cool down overnight.

• Try sticking your bed sheets in the fridge or freezer for a few minutes before bed, placing them in a plastic bag first for temporarily cold bedding.

• Kick your partner out of the bed, cuddling increases body heat so sleeping alone will help prevent sticky and sweaty nights.

• Take a cold shower before bed, this will help bring your core body temperature down and you can hit the hay feeling clean and cool.

• 30 per cent of unwanted heat comes from your windows, so closing them and shutting the curtains can lower the temperature.

• Place a bowl or pan of ice in front of a plug-in fan - the airflow generated by the fan will be even colder after it sweeps over the ice.

• Giving up your comfy mattress to sleep on the floor, or placing a spare mattress down is an effective way to avoid hot air which rises upwards.

• Don't forget to keep some water by your bed, dehydration makes it hard to regulate body temperature and sipping water throughout the night can help.

• Heat pumps can also be reversed into air conditioners, these can be used to cool down the house very efficiently if the filters are clean.

• Place a cool, wet towel on your forehead as heat tends to leave your body through your head and a wet towel can speed this up.

• Ditch all your synthetic bedding like polyester for breathable bedding made from linen and cotton.