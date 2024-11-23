The first step to minimising the negative effects of alcohol starts hours before your first sip, says Jones, who has a Bachelor of Health Science and advanced double diplomas in naturopathy and herbal medicine.

“One of the main reasons you might feel rotten after a few drinks is the huge blood sugar spike and the come-down that occurs when consuming alcohol,” she explains.

To combat this, she recommends eating a high-protein, high-fibre meal before heading out.

“A good meal with chicken, fish, or red meat and loads of vegetables for fibre earlier in the evening can help mitigate the rise and fall of your blood glucose later,” she says.

For those short on time, even a smoothie packed with 40 grams of protein and fibre-rich ingredients like psyllium or flax seeds can be an excellent choice.

Support your body with key nutrients

Certain nutrients and supplements can also play a role in preparing your body for alcohol. Jones suggests taking a B-complex vitamin and a 5ml shot of milk thistle herbal tincture before bed.

“The active flavonoid in milk thistle, silymarin, is a potent liver protector, while the B3 in a B-complex has been shown to help metabolise alcohol faster,” she explains.

Milk thistle is available in tincture form over the counter from pharmacies and health stores, though Jones says a naturopath is able to prescribe it in larger amounts, perhaps with other herbs as a personalised formula.

Another nutrient worth considering is zinc. “Being zinc deficient seems to mean more severe hangovers, so correcting that is also helpful,” Jones adds.

Reducing the severity of a hangover

While eating is crucial before drinking, not all food choices are equal. Jones advises steering clear of high-sugar foods if you plan to drink more than two units of alcohol. “Your pancreas will already have its work cut out for it,” she warns.

Drinking on an empty stomach, a common mistake, is another no-go. Not only does it increase the rate at which alcohol is absorbed into your bloodstream, but it also intensifies its effects, leading to higher peak blood alcohol levels and a potentially miserable next day.

The importance of hydration

Staying hydrated is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to reduce the likelihood of a hangover. “Try everything to encourage water drinking!” Jones advises. “Always have water in sight on the table, make every second drink water, and use sparkling water as a mixer instead of soda.”

Jones says these simple strategies can go a long way in helping your body recover faster.

The morning after

If you wake up and find yourself dealing with a hangover, the focus should be on rehydrating, restoring nutrients and supporting detoxification. Start with plenty of water to rehydrate, and boost recovery with electrolytes through a supplement, coconut water, or a pinch of sea salt and lemon. Herbal teas like ginger or peppermint can ease nausea and aid digestion.

To stabilise blood sugar, opt for a nourishing breakfast. Eggs, rich in cysteine, help break down alcohol’s toxic byproducts and pair well with wholegrain toast or avocado. If a full meal feels too much, try a banana or a smoothie packed with protein powder and greens for a gentle energy boost.

For liver support, include detoxifying foods like leafy greens, asparagus or fresh vegetable juice, and consider a shot of milk thistle or a turmeric supplement to assist the liver in processing toxins effectively.

