This intake level is also recommended for women in menopause to help maintain muscle mass, which naturally declines with age.

During pregnancy, protein needs rise to support foetal development, placental growth and maternal health and Blair recommends upping protein intake to 1.1 grams per kilogram of body weight per day.

“This would mean around 77 grams per day for a 70 kilogram woman, which can be met by adding a cup of Greek yoghurt or some eggs to the daily eating,” she suggests.

Emma Wylie, registered nutritionist and founder of Elo Wellbeing, says during pregnancy and menopause, our bodies become more sensitive to insulin, which means blood sugar levels are not as well regulated. This can result in symptoms such as increased sugar cravings and during menopause, weight gain concentrated particularly around the belly area.

“The good news is, the more we focus on adding protein to our meals and snacks, and prioritise a protein-abundant diet, we can improve our insulin sensitivity, and manage our blood sugar, and these symptoms better,” says Wylie.

What are the best wholefood protein sources for women?

Wholefood sources of protein are excellent because they are nutrient-dense and provide additional vitamins, minerals and fibre too, says Blair. Here are some protein-rich wholefood options she recommends:

Eggs: Six grams of protein per large egg, packed with amino acids and choline for brain health.

Greek yoghurt: 10-15 grams per ¾ cup, also high in probiotics for gut health.

Lentils and chickpeas: 15-18 grams per cooked cup, also offering fibre and iron.

Quinoa: 8g per cup cooked, gluten-free and a great plant-based option.

Lean meats eg chicken and turkey: 20-25 grams per 85g serving.

Fish: 20-25g per 85g serving, also high in omega-3 fatty acids.

Nuts and seeds: 6-8g per 85g serving, plus healthy fats.

What about for vegetarians and vegans?

Plant-based diets are increasingly popular, and women can easily meet protein needs without animal products by making smart food choices. Wylie suggests legumes, chickpeas, beans, lentils and peas as the plant-based foods with the most significant amount of protein.

“However, these wholefoods also deliver fibre and carbohydrates, so per gram they’re not as rich in protein as chicken breast for example,” she explains. “This simply means more volume would need to be consumed to obtain the same protein volume from plants alone.

“I recommend leaning on protein-rich foods like tofu and tempeh, and utilising plant protein powders to boost the protein content of everyday recipes such as smoothies, chia pudding, baked goods or simply mixing with plant-based yoghurts. If your vegetarian diet includes eggs or dairy products, these are a great way to support your daily protein needs as well,” adds Wylie.

How do you deal with digestive issues from protein supplements?

For some women, reaching daily protein goals with whole foods alone can be challenging, especially with busy lifestyles. Protein powders are a convenient solution, but they don’t always agree with everyone’s stomach. Blair explains that lactose intolerance, added sugars, or high fibre content in some powders can cause bloating or gas.

She recommends whey protein isolate (if you are not sensitive to lactose) or hydrolysed protein powders for easier digestion, or plant-based proteins like pea protein for those avoiding lactose.

When choosing supplements, both Blair and Wylie recommend looking for products with minimal additives. Wylie’s go-to is Mitchell’s Bone Broth Protein Powder for a collagen boost, and Two Islands Pea Protein Powder, which is recommended by both nutritionists. If symptoms persist, Blair advises combining plant proteins with digestive enzymes, which can support easier digestion. Try Clinicians DigestEase, $36.99.

Does protein impact weight management and metabolism?

Protein’s role in weight management and metabolism is particularly beneficial for women aiming to reach fitness or weight-loss goals.

“Muscle tissue supports a healthy metabolism, which in turn supports healthy weight management, so eating enough protein to maintain muscle mass is critical in a healthy metabolism,” explains Wylie, adding that protein makes us feel fuller for longer, which can help to support healthy decisions around meals too.

Blair agrees, noting that protein has a higher thermic effect than carbohydrates and fats, meaning it requires more energy to digest. This slight metabolism boost can help support weight management, especially when combined with strength training. Moreover, protein intake helps preserve lean muscle mass which is important for metabolism and long-term mobility as we age.

“For women, adequate protein is essential for hormonal balance which is critical for overall health, and weight management,” says Blair. “Additionally protein supports bone health, which is particularly important as women are at a higher risk of osteoporosis.”

What are some signs of protein deficiency?

Insufficient protein can impact various body functions, though the signs may not always be obvious.

Blair explains that muscle weakness, low energy, and frequent hunger can be early indicators of protein deficiency. If you’re noticing that you feel tired despite regular meals, or if your muscles feel weaker, it might be a sign you’re not getting enough protein.

“Protein plays a key role in tissue repair,” Blair notes, “so injuries that are taking longer to heal can be a sign of protein deficiency.”

Other signs include brittle hair and nails, both of which are made up of protein, and may become weak if intake is insufficient.

For women, protein is a cornerstone of good health, supporting everything from energy and metabolism to bone health and hormonal balance. Ensuring you get enough protein at every stage of life doesn’t have to be complicated if you focus on whole foods, choose supplements wisely, and tailor intake to meet your body’s needs.

