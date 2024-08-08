Winter seafood and the role of a good fish stock

Get the stock right and a seafood chowder is a luxurious winter dream. Photo / Babiche Martens

Winter is a time for hearty, warming dishes that offer both comfort and nourishment. Seafood, with its rich flavours and versatility, is perfect for creating satisfying winter meals.

Seafood can be the star of many winter dishes, from creamy chowders to robust stews. The freshness and lightness of seafood balance well with heavier winter ingredients like root vegetables and legumes, providing a nutritious and flavourful meal.

The key to many winter seafood dishes is the inclusion of fish stock, a foundational element that enhances the depth and complexity of the final product. Here’s a look at how to make the most of winter seafood and the role that fish stock plays in these dishes.

Fish stock is an essential component in many seafood recipes, acting as the backbone of the dish. Homemade fish stock, in particular, offers a fresh, clean taste that store-bought versions often lack. It can be used in a variety of ways: