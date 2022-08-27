Prince Harry "slammed the phone down" on William during a heated call about Meghan Markle. Photo / Getty Images

A new documentary has claimed Prince Harry slammed the phone down after a call with Prince William.

The well-sourced documentary Red Line: William and Harry, the Enemy Brothers has alleged the brothers had an explosive argument over accusations Meghan Markle bullied her staff.

Reports from The Sun say the documentary highlights a moment William tried to voice his concerns about the former Suits actress's alleged actions, but Harry refused to hear them.

Harry instead chose to defend his wife, ignoring statements from credible witnesses and "slammed the phone down" on his older brother.

Set to air in the UK and France next week, the documentary series claims the abrupt end to the phone call enraged the Duke of Cambridge and resulted in him being shunned by his younger brother.

Royal sources went on to claim the heir to the throne was furious and went to Kensington Palace to confront Harry.

Multiple royal sources and experts appear in the documentary, including Pierrick Geais, a royal author who revealed the argument.

"William, who already didn't like his sister-in-law very much, became furious," he said according to The Sun.

"He called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down.

"Harry didn't want to know anything, and so William jumped in a car towards Kensington Palace, where he was going to confront Prince Harry."

Twenty-five years on from the death of their mother, Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry are struggling to maintain their formerly close relationship. Photo / Getty Images

The TV series also includes a 2018 email from Jason Knauf, the former communications secretary to the Sussexes, written to Simon Case, William's then private secretary.

In the email, he claimed Meghan was "intent on always having someone as a target" and Knauf expressed concerns that her bullying and harassment resulted in two personal assistants handing in their resignations.

"During 2018, there was indeed a spate of resignations among Meghan Markle's team," he said. "Former members have even set up an informal group that they called between them, the Sussex Survivors' Club. Some of them still remain traumatised."

Buckingham Palace launched an investigation after claims of the bullying made headlines however it was announced in June that those findings would never be made public.

The Palace instead said there would be changes in the monarchy's HR department's "policies and procedures", according to the Sunday Times of London.

That's because, according to the Times of London source, doing anything other than "burying" them would risk the participants' privacy and have the potential to inflate tensions between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex is yet to comment on the allegations.

It is not yet known when the documentary will be available to view in New Zealand.