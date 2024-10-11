Wilhelmina Shrimpton and rugby ref Ben O’Keeffe are engaged

While the engagement is a bold milestone for the smitten couple, it isn’t entirely surprising.

Two months ago the pair spoke to Woman’s Day about plans to tie the knot.

“I’ve always wanted a family. I’ve always wanted a house where you can just settle down and be happy. But I’ve always wanted to do that with the right person, so I’ve waited. Now I’ve found Wilhelmina, I’m sure all of that stuff will happen,” O’Keefe told the magazine.

Former Newshub reporter and host on Today FM, Shrimpton expressed mutual feelings, telling Woman’s Day that she saw marriage and children in their future. “I just feel grateful every day that we’ve met and the timing of everything is just divine. It’s all just been so perfect,” she said.

The pair went public about their romance about a year ago, shortly after it was announced Shrimpton had separated from insurance broker Mike Sanders after five years of marriage.

“Mike and I have indeed chosen to go our separate ways, but it’s been really positive, amicable and we remain friends,” Shrimpton had told Spy. Sanders also told Spy the separation was mutual.

Since Today FM abruptly closed in March last year and consequentially made Shrimpton redundant from her role, she established her own business, Wils & Co Media, which involves broadcasting, MCing, writing and PR work.