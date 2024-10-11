Wilhelmina Shrimpton and rugby ref Ben O’Keeffe are engaged

Journalist Wilhelmina Shrimpton and rugby referee Ben O’Keeffe are engaged.
Taking to social media this morning, the pair shared snaps showing O’Keeffe, 35, on one knee, Shrimpton, 34, flaunting the ring on her finger, and the two in an affectionate embrace.
The Instagram post also revealed where O’Keefe, New Zealand’s most capped referee, popped the question: the location tagged was Chapmans Peak in Cape Town, South Africa.
The caption consisted of three emojis – a thunderbolt, a puzzle and a ring – and the date “25.09.24″, suggesting the engagement occurred two-and-a-half weeks ago.