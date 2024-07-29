In many relationships people have pet peeves or something partners do that absolutely grinds their gears.
For some it’s leaving the toilet seat up, not changing the hand towels once it’s damp, not rinsing their dirty dinner plates, or not folding the washing correctly.
For the most part these are forgivable annoyances. But one wife has outed her husband for a habit she finds so disgusting, it’s left her considering divorce.
Taking to the group Mumsnet, the woman explains she loves her husband and they have had a great relationship for years, but there is one thing he has started doing that she finds absolutely revolting, and has led to them arguing over it every day.
In a thread titled “Divorce over workwear in bed”, the wife detailed that her husband, who is a chef, often goes to bed in his dirty work clothes.