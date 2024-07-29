“Tonight after a short day at work my husband decided to get into bed, that I just washed yesterday, in his work clothes.

“To make this worse he’s a chef and we argue about this nearly every day.

“Am I being unreasonable to divorce him over this? Outside of this he is usually okay, but grew up in a very dirty home.”

Tthe wife detailed that her husband, who is a chef, often goes to bed in his dirty work clothes.

Though she did state it was a “light-hearted” post, many commentators were quick to defend her stance.

Many agreed that given the nature of his job, going to bed in uniform is “revolting”.

One wrote: “This is gross. Clothes from working in a kitchen stink and are covered in an oily film. Has he always been this revolting?”

“That’s a f***ing revolting sweaty mess. Do you have a spare room? Move him to it until he learns how to behave. Trust me it works,” a second said.

Another wrote: “This would be unacceptable for me. Can you tell him that you need him to have a bath or shower, then leave clean PJs out. I get he’s tired but I just changed the bed yesterday too and would be passed off if he did it!”

A fourth claimed, “This would be an ultimate deal-breaker for me.”

The wife has since posted an update explaining that the next day he changed the sheets and apologised for jumping into bed without changing.

However, she said it still “drives me insane” because he “has a tendency to go straight to bed when he’s tired”.

Some readers said while the husband’s actions weren’t hygienic, they understood how demanding being a chef can be.



