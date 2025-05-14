Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

The worst time to exercise for a good night’s sleep

By Gretchen Reynolds
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Late workouts might leave you tossing and turning all night. Photo / 123RF

Late workouts might leave you tossing and turning all night. Photo / 123RF

Working out within four hours of bedtime can make it harder to fall asleep, a new study shows.

If you’d like to sleep well tonight, you should probably avoid exercising this evening, especially if your workout will be intense.

That’s the takeaway from a new study of almost 15,000 active

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle