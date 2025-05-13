Catherine, Princess of Wales at the British Fashion Council at 180 Studios in central London. Photo / Getty Images

The Princess of Wales launched a video series about nature, calling it her “sanctuary” over the past year.

She urged people to reconnect with nature, highlighting its role in balance, renewal, and resilience.

Catherine, 43, announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 and is now in remission.

Nearly 14 months after she announced her cancer diagnosis, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has launched a video series about nature, hailing it as her “sanctuary” over the past year.

Catherine, who said last September that she had finished chemotherapy, used the first of her series of “Mother Nature” videos to urge people to reconnect with the world around them.

Her voiceover for her “Spring” video is set to a soundtrack of piano music interspersed with sounds from the natural world from the beating of birds’ wings to the sound of the wind and waves.

The video images posted on X on Monday (local time) feature rural and coastal landscapes as well as trees in blossom in city parks and streets.