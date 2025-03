King Charles has had to cancel his appointments after suffering "side effects" from cancer treatment, according to Buckingham Palace. Photo / Getty Images

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

King Charles has had to cancel his appointments after suffering "side effects" from cancer treatment, according to Buckingham Palace. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles has been forced to cancel his appointments after suffering “side effects” from his cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace says.

“Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, the king experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital,” a statement said. “His Majesty’s afternoon engagements were therefore postponed.” He had since returned to his London home at Clarence House.

More to come