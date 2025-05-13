The $20 is set as a weekly budget for disposable income - so those taking part can pay for food, power and utilities, but once those bills are covered $20 is all they have for the week for lunches and sundry treats.
Coffee is T-Pole’s main vice: “I need a coffee every day. I’m starting to get withdrawal thinking about this already”.
But she knows it’s a pricey habit.
“I worked out it was over $2000 a year, which is embarrassing for me to say.”
“It’s 9am on Monday morning, I got my first meeting and my first ‘No thanks. I don’t need a coffee’. Here I am drinking free water like a barbarian instead. This week’s gonna be a long week,” he says.
One of the big triggers that can undermine our best spending intentions is prospect theory, or loss aversion theory.
T-Pole understands this all too well.
“Not feeling like you’re contributing or missing out. I understand that there’s certainly a massive pressure that you can feel no one else is probably looking, but you feel it yourself in terms of what you should be doing.”
So, what did each of the three feel they were missing out on?
For foodie Gosset it was the lure of Lyttelton market, she still visited but kept her money in her pocket.
For committed op shopper T-Pole, when she spotted a bargain, the temptation was too great.
“I succumbed to my weakness. And what I actually bought, which cost $20, was a pair of gumboots that I saw at the op shop. And I thought, I must buy these.”
Veer fell down when friends came from overseas, a visit he knew was coming.