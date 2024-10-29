Advertisement
Why you should be brining your roast chicken

By Nikki Birrell
Juicy and tender with crispy skin – a perfect roast chicken is within sight. Photo / Babiche Martens

Is this the secret to a perfect roast chicken? Promising crispy skin and juicy meat, Nikki Birrell explains why this step is worth your time.

Roast chicken is a classic dish that graces dinner tables around the world. However, achieving a roast chicken that is both succulent and flavourful, with perfectly crispy skin, can be a challenge. With a few insider tips, including the genius addition of brining your chicken before roasting, you can elevate your roast game and impress your family and friends. Here’s how to achieve the perfect roast chicken every time.

Why to brine

Brining is one of the best techniques for ensuring juicy, flavourful chicken. This simple process involves soaking the chicken in a saltwater solution before roasting, which helps the meat retain moisture during cooking.

  • Choose your brine: A basic brine consists of water and salt, but you can enhance it with aromatics like garlic, herbs and spices. For every litre of water, use about 100 grams of salt. Consider adding sugar to balance the flavours – around 50g should suffice.
  • Brine the chicken: Place the chicken in a large container or a sealable plastic bag, then pour the brine over it, ensuring the chicken is fully submerged. Allow the chicken to brine in the refrigerator for at least four hours, but ideally overnight. The longer the brine, the more flavour it will absorb.
  • Rinse and dry: After brining, rinse the chicken under cold water to remove excess salt. Pat it dry thoroughly with paper towels, as moisture on the surface can hinder the crispiness of the skin.
The secret to crispy skin

Crispy skin is a hallmark of a perfectly roasted chicken. Here are some tips to ensure you achieve that golden, crackly texture:

  • Use high heat: Start roasting your chicken at a high temperature, around 220C. This initial blast of heat helps render the fat in the skin and creates a crispy exterior. You can lower the temperature after about 20-30 minutes if needed to cook the chicken through without burning the skin.
  • Dry brining: An alternative to liquid brine, you can achieve a similar effect by rubbing salt directly on to the skin and letting it sit uncovered in the fridge for several hours or overnight. This draws moisture out and creates a dry environment that helps crisp the skin.
  • Butter or oil: Rub the skin with softened butter or oil before roasting. This adds flavour and promotes browning. Consider adding herbs, garlic or lemon zest to the butter or oil for an extra layer of flavour.

Ensuring even cooking

To achieve a perfectly cooked roast chicken, it’s essential to ensure it cooks evenly throughout:

  • Truss the chicken: Tying the legs together helps the chicken cook more uniformly. Use kitchen twine to tie the legs together and tuck the wing tips under the body to prevent them from burning.
  • Use a meat thermometer: To ensure your chicken is cooked to perfection, use a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature. The thickest part of the thigh should reach 75C. This guarantees the chicken is fully cooked and safe to eat without drying out.
  • Resting period: Once the chicken is out of the oven, let it rest for 15-20 minutes before carving. This resting period allows the juices to redistribute throughout the meat, resulting in a more succulent roast.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, explaining the science of food pairings and the art of caramelising onions.

