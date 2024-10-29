Juicy and tender with crispy skin – a perfect roast chicken is within sight. Photo / Babiche Martens

Is this the secret to a perfect roast chicken? Promising crispy skin and juicy meat, Nikki Birrell explains why this step is worth your time.

Roast chicken is a classic dish that graces dinner tables around the world. However, achieving a roast chicken that is both succulent and flavourful, with perfectly crispy skin, can be a challenge. With a few insider tips, including the genius addition of brining your chicken before roasting, you can elevate your roast game and impress your family and friends. Here’s how to achieve the perfect roast chicken every time.

Why to brine

Brining is one of the best techniques for ensuring juicy, flavourful chicken. This simple process involves soaking the chicken in a saltwater solution before roasting, which helps the meat retain moisture during cooking.