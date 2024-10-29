Is this the secret to a perfect roast chicken? Promising crispy skin and juicy meat, Nikki Birrell explains why this step is worth your time.
Roast chicken is a classic dish that graces dinner tables around the world. However, achieving a roast chicken that is both succulent and flavourful, with perfectly crispy skin, can be a challenge. With a few insider tips, including the genius addition of brining your chicken before roasting, you can elevate your roast game and impress your family and friends. Here’s how to achieve the perfect roast chicken every time.
Why to brine
Brining is one of the best techniques for ensuring juicy, flavourful chicken. This simple process involves soaking the chicken in a saltwater solution before roasting, which helps the meat retain moisture during cooking.
- Choose your brine: A basic brine consists of water and salt, but you can enhance it with aromatics like garlic, herbs and spices. For every litre of water, use about 100 grams of salt. Consider adding sugar to balance the flavours – around 50g should suffice.
- Brine the chicken: Place the chicken in a large container or a sealable plastic bag, then pour the brine over it, ensuring the chicken is fully submerged. Allow the chicken to brine in the refrigerator for at least four hours, but ideally overnight. The longer the brine, the more flavour it will absorb.
- Rinse and dry: After brining, rinse the chicken under cold water to remove excess salt. Pat it dry thoroughly with paper towels, as moisture on the surface can hinder the crispiness of the skin.