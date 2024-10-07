“[It’s] as much a reflection on parenting priorities, in that one of them stays behind with the children,” a friend of the couple’s told People magazine, referencing Harry and Meghan’s two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

“With their recent trips to Nigeria and Colombia, as well as their foundation-led events, it is still evident they show up together for the causes they jointly support.

“What we are seeing is a functional and healthy relationship with two working partners, not the contrary.”

Harry has recently been focusing on his various patronages, including Sentebale, the UK’s WellChild charity and also The Halo Trust, while Meghan is busily preparing for the long-awaited launch of her new lifestyle and homeward brand, American Riviera Orchard, and its associated Netflix series.

Meghan attended the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles gala alone. Photo / Getty Images

“It’s clear that a twin-track approach is evolving,” the friend told People.

“The duke and duchess have now hit their stride as individuals – not just as a couple. The duke appears focused on his patronage work, and the duchess focused on her entrepreneurial track.”

While the friend insisted that the couple were happy as ever, separate claims emerged over the weekend painting a not-so-rosy picture of Harry’s current mindset.

A source told the Daily Mail that Harry is reportedly taking his “fall from grace” quite hard as he desperately attempts to repair his public image, with others suggesting that going “solo” professionally was his own idea.

An insider claimed the duke “wanted it this way” and “wants space” as he tries to navigate this next phase in his post-royal career.

“This definitely feels like he is upping his game to cement his position as a serious player on the international stage,” a London source added.

“He’s always been desperate to be taken seriously and people I know say his fall from grace will really have got to him.”

They also expressed “surprise” that Meghan had not joined Harry in Lesotho last week.

“There may be a good reason she can’t leave the kids, but she’s never been to Lesotho and that surprises me – it is like a second home [to Harry],” they said, adding that the “royal family there is like his second family”.

“Sentebale is such a big part of his life, you’d think he would want to share it.”