Premium
Updated

Why King Charles hasn’t yet removed Andrew’s most valued title: prince

Mark Landler
New York Times·
6 mins to read

Virginia Giuffre's co-writer Amy Wallace alleged that Prince Andrew's 'life is being eroded because of his past behaviour, as it should be'. Video / BBC

New disclosures about Prince Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein have led to calls for further action from the King and Parliament.

Britain has been one of the world’s most durable constitutional monarchies, in part because its two pillars — the Crown and Parliament — stay out of each other’s business.

