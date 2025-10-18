Andrew was pictured with Prince William at the Duchess of Kent's funeral last month. Photo / Max Mumby, Indigo, Getty Images

A royal historian believes Prince William would have played an important role in Prince Andrew’s decision to relinquish his remaining royal titles.

The 65-year-old released a statement through Buckingham Palace on Saturday, announcing he was giving up the titles of Duke of York, Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh. He will remain a Prince by birth.

It follows the release last week of emails Andrew sent to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in 2011, 12 weeks after he claimed to have ceased contact in 2010.

Royal historian Andrew Lownie told the BBC he suspects the decision did not come from either Prince Andrew or King Charles, but pressure from senior figures concerned about his impact on the royal family’s image.

“Andrew certainly hasn’t driven it”, Lownie claims. “I mean, if he was thinking of his family, as he claims, he would have done something like this many years ago.”