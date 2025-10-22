Virginia Giuffre has alleged she was abused by a well-known Prime Minister in her posthumous memoir. Photo / Getty Images
Warning: This story contains mentions of sexual assault and suicide.
Virginia Giuffre, the outspoken accuser of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has claimed she was raped by a “well-known Prime Minister” in the United States version of her posthumous memoir.
Giuffre wrote in the book that the Prime Ministerraped her “more savagely than anyone had before”.
The memoir, titled Nobody’s Girl, was published this week, six months after she died by suicide at her property in Western Australia.
It has been reported that the book details how she was trafficked by Epstein as a teenager, provides further details of her allegations against Prince Andrew and contains horrific descriptions of the abuse she suffered.
According toCNN, Giuffre wrote that she was 18 when Epstein trafficked her to the Prime Minister while on the sex offender’s Caribbean island.
“He repeatedly choked me until I lost consciousness and took pleasure in seeing me fear for my life. Horrifically, the Prime Minister laughed when he hurt me and got more aroused when I begged him to stop,” she wrote.
“Afterward, I tearfully begged Epstein not to send me back to him.
“I got down on my knees and pleaded with him. I don’t know if Epstein feared the man or if he owed him a favour, but he wouldn’t make any promises, saying coldly of the politician’s brutality, ‘You’ll get that sometimes.’”
In the 367-page book, Giuffre said she believed she might “die a sex slave” after suffering abuse at the hands of the trafficking ring, led by Epstein and his former partner Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for sex-trafficking.
The BBC,which got the book two days before its publication, reported that it detailed how Maxwell lured Giuffre into the trafficking ring by offering her a job interview as a masseuse.