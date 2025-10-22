CNN reported that Giuffre claims she was raped by a man she could only describe in her legal filings as a “well-known Prime Minister”, in the US version of the book.

The United Kingdom version of the book refers to the man as a “former minister”, it reported.

It is unknown why there is a difference in the versions.

According to CNN, Giuffre wrote that she was 18 when Epstein trafficked her to the Prime Minister while on the sex offender’s Caribbean island.

“He repeatedly choked me until I lost consciousness and took pleasure in seeing me fear for my life. Horrifically, the Prime Minister laughed when he hurt me and got more aroused when I begged him to stop,” she wrote.

“Afterward, I tearfully begged Epstein not to send me back to him.

“I got down on my knees and pleaded with him. I don’t know if Epstein feared the man or if he owed him a favour, but he wouldn’t make any promises, saying coldly of the politician’s brutality, ‘You’ll get that sometimes.’”

In the 367-page book, Giuffre said she believed she might “die a sex slave” after suffering abuse at the hands of the trafficking ring, led by Epstein and his former partner Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for sex-trafficking.

The BBC, which got the book two days before its publication, reported that it detailed how Maxwell lured Giuffre into the trafficking ring by offering her a job interview as a masseuse.

The book also goes into further detail about her allegations against disgraced royal Prince Andrew, which he has consistently denied.

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre. Photo / supplied

Giuffre wrote that she had sex with the prince on three separate occasions, including one “orgy” on the island.

She said the eight other girls involved in the orgy all appeared to be under the age of 18 and “didn’t really speak English”.

Last week, Andrew relinquished his royal titles of Duke of York, Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh.

The move followed the release of emails he sent to Epstein, 12 weeks after he claimed to have ceased contact with the sex offender.

Andrew reached a financial settlement with Giuffre in 2022.

In 2019, he told BBC television programme Newsnight he did not remember meeting Giuffre and he “never had any sort of sexual contact” with her.