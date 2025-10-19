Virginia Giuffre alleged that Prince Andrew sexually abused her. Photo / Southern District of New York

Buckingham Palace staff may also face questions over what they knew and what they did with that information.

Ed Miliband, the Energy Secretary, said developments were “deeply concerning”.

Asked about the reports on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, he said: “These are deeply concerning allegations. I think people want to look at those allegations and what the substance is behind them.

“But if that is correct, that is absolutely not the way that close protection officers should be used.”

King Charles was seen being driven into Crathie Kirk church near Balmoral on Sunday, just hours after it was revealed police are investigating Prince Andrew.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive by car at Crathie Kirk to attend the church service. Photo / Getty Images

The revelations, first published by the Mail on Sunday, came just 24 hours after the King moved to act against Prince Andrew amid fears that a newly unearthed email sent to Jeffrey Epstein would open the floodgates to more scandal, The Daily Telegraph understands.

The prince was forced to give up his remaining royal titles after it emerged he had stayed in touch with the convicted paedophile longer than he previously admitted.

The email exposed a fundamental “fault line” in Andrew’s defence and proved a “tipping point” for the King, palace sources said.

The matter was then dealt with swiftly, with Andrew pressed to accept the latest sanction in a matter of hours. His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, has also given up her title.

To formally strip the prince of his titles, Buckingham Palace would have had to enlist the help of Parliament. But sources said they did not want to waste parliamentary time with what had become a “family distraction”.

The matter could yet be taken out of their hands, however, if there is public clamour for MPs to act.

Miliband refused to say whether Parliament would move to strip Prince Andrew of his dukedom.

“We’ll be guided by the royal family,” he said. “The royal family have said they didn’t want to take up parliamentary time with this.

“It’s right that Prince Andrew has relinquished his titles. The royal family will have to make their own decisions about what other steps might be taken.”

He added: “My starting point is always with the victims. This has been and is a horrendous time for her family. Seeing all this, having this continue to be a public debate. In these matters we have to start with a focus on the victims and take the victims seriously.

“Peter Mandelson has taken a leave of absence from the House of Lords and I think that’s the right thing to do. I think these disciplinary actions will be taken care of by the whips.”

Giuffre gave an interview to the Mail on Sunday in February 2011 in which she claimed to have been trafficked across the world and was forced to have sex with the then duke when she was 17.

When Prince Andrew was first confronted with the allegation, he insisted he had never heard of her.

The claim was put to the palace before publication and a small circle of close advisers arranged a conference call to discuss how to respond.

The duke’s denial was so outright that the most serious allegations did not, at that stage, make it into print.

“What? Who?” he spluttered to an aide. “What was the name again? Never heard of her.”

Leaked emails now appear to show what happened next.

Prince Andrew emailed Jeffrey Epstein to complain that the newspaper was “gratuitously trying it on”.

The next day, Perkins sent Andrew the now infamous photograph of the prince with his arm draped around Giuffre’s waist, which the newspaper had agreed to share on the grounds it was shown only to Andrew.

Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell. The prince denies allegations that he sexually abused Giuffre. Photo / PA Media

In response, the prince emailed Perkins to say: “I’ve just had a short conversation with Ghislaine [Maxwell] and she says VR [Virginia Roberts – as she was known then] is a lying so and so, paraphrasing, but this is consistent with what JE [Jeffrey Epstein] says. If this comes to the crunch we must have a statement ready.”

Perkins replied: “Indeed Sir. All received. Awaiting their response now. Lawyers primed.”

The prince then told Perkins he believed Giuffre had a criminal record in America and that he had handed over her social security number and date of birth to one of his protection officers.

Less than three hours later Andrew is said to have forwarded his emails with Perkins to Epstein, with a note simply saying: “latest”.

The prince has consistently denied the allegations and eventually settled a civil claim with Giuffre out of court after coming under pressure from the palace to draw a line under the litigation, which threatened to overshadow Elizabeth II’s 2022 Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Virginia Giuffre’s family has welcomed the news that Andrew has agreed to no longer use his titles but said that in order for “true justice” to be done, he should also give up the honorary prince title with which he was born.

Last night, the prince’s biographer, Andrew Lownie, warned there was more scandal to come.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “I think the palace is worried about new allegations that will emerge stateside, they know there is more damaging stuff to come.”

He said the King should have removed his brother’s titles entirely, rather than simply ordering him not to use them.

Lownie said the prince should be forced to co-operate with the authorities to finally expose the full extent of his dealings with Epstein.

He also claimed the King should have made the announcement himself, demonstrating that he had taken the lead rather than allowing the prince to suggest he had made the decision for the good of the country.

Prince Andrew’s biographer Andrew Lownie says the King should have gone further and stripped his brother of all titles. Photo / Getty Images

A source close to Andrew insisted that he remained “stoic” about the latest development, having already been asked to give up so much.

But the palace strategy of gradually stripping back his privileges in recent years was likened by one well-placed source to “slicing a salami”.

“It’s just optics,” they said. “It’s repetition of something which is already a demonstrably failed strategy.

“What they’ve done this week follows exactly the same pattern as has been happening since 2011; this tactical approach of asking Prince Andrew to salami slice his entire life until there is virtually nothing left. But it doesn’t solve the problem.

“He has never been given the chance to clear his name.”

Another source who knows both the prince and Sarah Ferguson well said they would have taken the latest sanction “very hard”.

“It’s about the loss of status, and the public humiliation and the impact on his family – both the immediate circle and the wider royal family,” they said.

“Day to day, his life gets smaller, the retreat continues.

“Sarah will feel it just as keenly.”

