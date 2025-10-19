Advertisement
Prince Andrew facing police investigation over Giuffre smear claims

Victoria Ward and Martin Evans
Daily Telegraph UK·
The Metropolitan Police is investigating claims Prince Andrew shared Virginia Giuffre's private information with his bodyguard. Photo / Getty Images

In the UK, the Metropolitan Police is “actively looking into” claims that Prince Andrew passed his alleged teenage sex abuse victim’s private information to his protection officer.

The prince asked his taxpayer-funded police bodyguard to investigate Virginia Giuffre and passed him her date of birth and social security number, a

