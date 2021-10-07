Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
LifestyleUpdated

Why experimental baking is the lockdown school holiday activity you should try

5 minutes to read
Letting kids create their own recipes, without worrying about how it is turning out at the end can be very empowering for them, and a lot of fun. Photo / Getty Images

Letting kids create their own recipes, without worrying about how it is turning out at the end can be very empowering for them, and a lot of fun. Photo / Getty Images

Megan Wood
By
Megan Wood

Digital editor and writer

I love to bake and I have this fantasy of teaching my kids to bake alongside me. In my fantasy they are listening to me in awe, their cheeks marked by adorably placed smears of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Enjoy the soothing pleasure of kneading and creating your own bread and keep the kids entertained with a few spare balls of dough to play with. Photo / NZME