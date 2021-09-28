Beyond banana bread: How to take your overripe bananas to the next level

It surprised me that, among the other predictable essential items that Kiwis stocked up on when lockdown hit all those weeks ago, the humble banana was high on the shopping list.
I get it, you grab the toilet paper, a loaf of bread and then, driven by the need to add something healthy to the mix you grab a bunch of bananas. Maybe they all got eaten, but perhaps, like in my house, they got forgotten and overripe. There is only one thing to do with a handful of overripe bananas – bake banana bread, right? Nope. That was last lockdown. This time around let's go further and see what we can really do with a few of those mushy, potassium-packed fruits on hand.
Banana choc chip muffins
This muffin recipe is a classic. It is simple, foolproof and a great way to use up those bananas. They will also be a hit with the kids as they have chocolate in them. I often find that patty cases stick to the muffins so I prefer to place batter straight into muffin trays, but make sure you grease them really well with butter or oil first.
Mini deconstructed banoffee
I love the word 'deconstructed' when it is used in recipes as it usually means that I don't have to follow the rules or stress about making my creation look too perfect. This deconstructed banoffee is no exception. This is an easy dessert or would even double as a slightly indulgent afternoon treat.
Banana cake with caramel walnuts
Growing up a moist banana cake was the pinnacle of indulgence and sophistication. My baking ambitious are slightly loftier all these years later but the smell of a banana cake baking still brings me pure joy. This recipe is a standout for me as it has instructions for a great cream cheese icing, not to mention the caramelised walnuts, which work atop a great many things and are a great trick to have up your sleeve.
No-bake banana fridge flapjacks
No oven required for this one, got to love that. These energy-packed bars and a breeze to make and can be kept in the fridge for when the afternoon slump hits at home.
Dairy-free banana berry smoothie
Another banana treat that requires no baking. Smoothies often save the day in our house when the kids refuse to eat anything but I can see the hangry rising in them. If you have frozen berries in the freezer they are a great to mix with those bananas, giving you that wonderful meal/drink that is the smoothie.
Chocolicious banana cake
Again the dream pairing of chocolate and banana made an appearance. This cake is more chocolate-fueled that banana based, but the addition of the ripe banana make this cake very moist and moreish.
