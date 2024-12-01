Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Which Christmas food kit is best? My Food Bag, Farro, Woop and HelloFresh compared

Kim Knight
By
Senior journalist and restaurant critic·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
My Food Bag’s co-founder and ambassador Nadia Lim with a selection from the "My Classic Christmas" spread.

My Food Bag’s co-founder and ambassador Nadia Lim with a selection from the "My Classic Christmas" spread.

Food kits can take the hassle out of festive feasting but which one should you choose? Kim Knight compares menus, cost and prep times from four major providers and discovers some startling variations - including a menu that contains 30 cloves of garlic.

In the battle of the Christmas food

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle