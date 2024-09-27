Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Farro Fresh to open new boutique supermarket in Auckland’s Commercial Bay

Madeleine Crutchley
By
Multimedia Journalist for Viva and Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Visitors to Commercial Bay can expect the addition of a mini Farro Fresh within the next few months. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Visitors to Commercial Bay can expect the addition of a mini Farro Fresh within the next few months. Photo / Brett Phibbs

  • Farro Fresh will open a new store in Commercial Bay, Auckland, in late October or early November.
  • The smaller store will offer a select range of salads, sandwiches, and convenience items.
  • Farro views the location as ideal for professionals, shoppers, and tourists, treating the opening as a trial.

Farro Fresh will open a new store in Commercial Bay later this year, bringing a smaller version of their upmarket boutique supermarkets to Auckland’s CBD.

Farro does not yet have an exact date but expects doors to open from the last week of October or the first week

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle