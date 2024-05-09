Mother's Day is just around the corner. Here is how you can make it special.

Mother’s Day is just around the corner. Here is how you can make the day that extra bit special this year.

Every year on Mother’s Day, we are reminded that there are two types of people in the world: those who have the day highlighted in their calendars, with brunch reservations booked months in advance and a backup prezzie just in case.

And then there is the second group, who have only realised it is Mother’s Day this weekend by reading this article.

For the latter, here is your guide on everything you need to know this Mother’s Day, from where to eat and what to buy, to a day out the whole family can enjoy.

When is Mother’s Day?

This year, Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 12 in New Zealand.

Bisous necklace form Silk & Steel.

Best Mother’s Day gifts

Lost on what to get mum this year? Don’t fret. With Viva’s definitive guide to securing the perfect present, you’re in good hands.

Consider a Silk & Steel necklace for the fashion-forward mums, and if your mum is a self-care guru, look no further than Emma Lewisham’s The Evening Ritual Trio for all of her epidermal needs.

And for mums who are on the go, a Buttermilk Carry All Bag is a gift she’ll cherish - and use - forever.

Best Mother’s Day lunch

Looking to lunch come May 12? Let the aficionados in midday dining guide you in the right direction.

For elevated brasserie classics and cocktails to match, book a spot at Josh Emett’s newish inner-city restaurant Gilt. For mums who have a taste for the finer things, try Ahi - Viva’s Supreme Winner in 2023′s Top 50 Auckland Restaurants. And if you’re in search of something simple that always delivers on taste, make a reservation at Farina - the Italian favourite on Ponsonby Rd.

A table of Daphnes' brunch fare, including the milk bun.

Best Mother’s Day experiences

When showing our appreciation for the most important women in our lives, gifts sometimes miss the mark when expressing our feelings aptly.

So, instead of gifting mum another bubble bath that will end up in the bathroom cabinet, perhaps make a memory for the books.

Whether it be bonding over some breakfast at Daphne’s, learning a new skill together at The Clay Centre, or indulging in some much-needed self-care with PODSPA, an experience might be the perfect way to say “I love you” on May 12.