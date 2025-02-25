Ketchup, on the other hand, tends to have a tangier, more acidic flavour with a higher vinegar content and more concentrated tomato. This gives it a sharper taste, often preferred for burgers and certain dishes that benefit from extra zest.

While both serve similar purposes, the choice between them often comes down to personal preference and what you’re pairing them with.

Interestingly, Wattie’s has its own version of ketchup and, looking at the ingredients, the only major difference between it and its tomato sauce offering is a more concentrated volume of tomato.

A note about terminology

If you were to ask for tomato sauce with your fries in America, you’d be more likely to get something like a passata, rather than the ketchup-type sauce you were expecting. Ketchup is the term in the US for what we call tomato sauce. In Britain, you may hear ketchup also referred to as tomato sauce but more often it’ll be either be called red sauce or ketchup.

The classics: Tried and true favourites

For many, Wattie’s is the undisputed hero of tomato sauce. It’s thick, slightly sweet, and made with New Zealand-grown tomatoes. This is the go-to for classic Kiwi fish and chips or a weekend sausage sizzle.

Gregg’s Tomato Sauce is another familiar supermarket staple, with a slightly thinner consistency and a more vinegary edge. And Pam’s is a good budget option.

Then there’s Tui’s “Tuimato Sauce” – a lesser-known contender but one that has its fans. Packaged in a squeezable bottle with a nostalgic design, it boasts a robust tomato flavour with a mild spice and a splash of Tui beer, which sets it apart from the sweeter options.

Classic "Kiwi" tomato Sauce from Wattie's, Tui and Gregg's.

Beyond the basics

For those looking to venture beyond the classics, newer, more complex ketchup options have hit the shelves.

Heinz has been leading the charge internationally with varieties such as Pickle Flavoured Ketchup, which delivers a hit of tanginess perfect for burgers and sandwiches.

New Zealand’s answer to this is Delmaine Burger Ketchup, a richer, more savoury sauce designed specifically to complement beef patties (it tastes eerily similar to the tomato sauce/pickle/onion combo on a McDonald’s hamburger).

Al Brown’s Simply Red Kasundi Ketchup dials up the spice with Indian aromatics – great with fish and chips and a barbecued sausage.

Similarly, Culley’s Kitchen has a Hot and Spicy Tomato Sauce option, plus it has also joined the pickle action with its Pickle Tomato Sauce.

There is an array of "fancy" tomato sauce and ketchup options for Kiwi shoppers looking to mix things up a bit.

The health factor

There’s no denying the sugar content of regular tomato sauces, but to cater for those interested in something less sugar-laden, there are plenty of options.

Some tomato sauces contain fruit as a natural sweetener, adding depth and a touch of acidity. Barker’s Tomato Sauce Sweetened With Fruit & Veges is an obvious example. Ceres Organics Tomato Sauce, along with its organic label, contains no sugar, sweetened only by “monk fruit juice concentrate” and as an added sustainable measure, comes in a glass bottle.

Both Wattie’s and Heinz have a “50% less sugar and salt” option but bear in mind that the sugar has been replaced by stevia or similar sweetener – a polarising ingredient.

Thick or thin? How texture changes everything

Not all tomato sauces have the same consistency. Wattie’s and Delmaine tend to be thick and rich, perfect for clinging to hot chips, while Heinz’s standard ketchup has a looser consistency with more vinegar sharpness.

What's a sausage roll without its best mate, good ol' tomato sauce. Photo / Robyn Mackenzie

If you’re after a sauce that holds up well on a meat pie without dripping everywhere, go for a thicker variety.

Thinner ketchups, on the other hand, are great for basting meats or stirring into sauces and dressings.

Cooking with tomato sauce: Beyond the bottle

Tomato sauce isn’t just for dipping chips – it’s a key ingredient in many beloved dressings and sauces.

Marie Rose sauce, the classic prawn cocktail accompaniment, is a simple mix of tomato sauce, mayonnaise and a touch of lemon juice.

Barbecue sauces often start with a base of ketchup, blended with Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar and spices to create a rich, smoky flavour.

Even spaghetti bolognese can benefit from a squeeze of tomato sauce for added depth and sweetness.

For a quick marinade, mix tomato sauce with soy sauce, garlic, and honey for a sticky glaze perfect for grilled meats.

The classic tomato sauce bottle is a nostalgic treat. Photo / Martin Sykes

Whether you’re a diehard Wattie’s fan or keen to experiment with new, tangy twists, New Zealand’s tomato sauce landscape has something for everyone. If you haven’t yet ventured beyond your usual bottle, it might be time to do a taste test – you might find a new favourite.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including the how to prep your barbecue for summer grilling, gourmet hacks for elevating budget ingredients, and what toppings to choose for different crackers.