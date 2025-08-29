Where: St Heliers, Auckland.

Price: Visit stheliers.com for the full schedule and tickets.

2) Final fashion week festivities

New Zealand Fashion Week draws to a close today, so it’s your final chance to don your oversized sunglasses and make a nonchalant appearance. Today at Shed 10, children’s label Sonnie is making its NZFW debut with a show featuring choreographed vignettes by young dancers. In Parnell, jewellery designer Jasmin Sparrow has teamed up with artist Jade Townsend to create an installation at Gallery Ne Guerra that showcases what they describe as their “shared appreciation for form, materiality and cultural storytelling”. If you’re up early, you might still have time to make it to the Walk the Line youth designer showcase at 10am. Later today, there’s The Graduates Collection, Pacific Fusion Fashion Show, The Keep, Knuefermann, and finally The Greatest Hits shows tonight.

When: Today, various times (Sonnie at noon).

Where: Shed 10, Auckland Waterfront (some shows off-site).

Price: Visit nzfashionweek.com for tickets.

3) Wham bam it’s FAM again

This weekend, FAM is all about fashion.

FAM is back. K Rd’s new semi-regular street fair, FAM, might stand for food, art and music, but this weekend it’s all about fashion. Already the best spot in the city for people watching, this afternoon Mercury Lane will be converted into a runway with live music and local DJs. There’s also an underground fashion show, Te Wiki Āhua O Aotearoa, a jewellery workshop, an art tour with Artspace, Celestial Markets, Stitch & Bitch High Tea featuring a clothes swap and headpiece-making workshop, and more. At Whammy Bar, get behind a good cause with Voices for Gaza – a live DJ gig with all proceeds going to @globalmovementtogaza.aunz. On any given weekend, creativity, experimentation and inclusivity abound on K Rd, but today, that’s being dialled up a notch or three.

When: Today, 10am–late.

Where: Karangahape Rd, Auckland Central.

Price: Visit karangahaperoad.com for the full schedule.

4) Last weekend of winter scavenger hunt

Head along to Huia Lodge in Cornwall Park and pick up a scavenger hunt. Photo / 123rf

As August comes to a close, so too does the Cornwall Park winter scavenger hunt, which has been a great way to keep little eyes off screens and little feet running around outdoors. If you have young people to entertain this weekend, head along to Huia Lodge in Cornwall Park and pick up a scavenger hunt (or print it at home). It’ll have the young and energetic in your group racing around the park checking items off their list, and the older, less energetic getting those steps up. It’s lambing and calving season, which means two things: so much cuteness and restricted areas. While you’re scavenging, make sure you pay attention to signage, especially if you have a dog, as some areas currently have restricted access to keep lambs and calves safe.

When: Today and tomorrow.

Where: Cornwall Park, Auckland.

Price: Free.

5) Longing to go to the movies

Lost in Translation stars Bill Murray and a teenage Scarlett Johansson.

When a film successfully captures the feeling of longing – romantic or otherwise – it can be profoundly moving. Academy Cinemas is currently hosting a mini film festival devoted entirely to films that do just that. Today, the Cinema of Longing festival is screening Sofia Coppola’s sophomore feature, Lost in Translation, starring Bill Murray and a teenage Scarlett Johansson, and Spike Jonze’s Her, the story of a man falling in love with his AI operating system, which has never felt more relevant. Tomorrow is Woody Allen’s Hannah and Her Sisters, and next week there’s Y Tu Mamá También and the closing film, Brokeback Mountain. It’s a creatively curated collection of excellent films that might remind you of the power of cinema.

When: Today and tomorrow, and September 5-6.

Where: Academy Cinemas, Lorne St, Auckland Central.

Price: Tickets start at $11 plus booking fees from academycinemas.co.nz.

6) Little-known literary festival

The Indie Writers Festival is the perfect place to discover new authors and hidden literary gems. Photo / Auckland Council

As part of Auckland Council’s We Read festival, today is the Indie Writers Festival at Westgate. There’s a book fair, author kōrero, readings, a comics meet-up, workshops and activities. Everything is free and walk-ins are welcome. This isn’t a festival of best-selling authors, you’re more likely to find self-published, niche and lesser-known writers in the mix. It’s the perfect place to discover new authors and hidden literary gems.

When: Today, 11am-2pm.

Where: Te Manawa, 11 Kohuhu Lane, Westgate, Auckland.

Price: Free.

7) Family fan zone

Take the kids down to the Auckland Forever fan zone tomorrow, where you can meet players and win prizes.

If your family, like many, jumped on the Auckland FC train this year, then take the kids to the Auckland Forever fan zone tomorrow where you can meet players and win prizes. Held at the ANZ downtown branch, opposite Commercial Bay, visitors can get photos with players, get autographs, play games and score some giveaways. It’s all in the name of growing the city’s already fierce support for this team before the A-League season starting in October.

When: Tomorrow, 12pm-2pm.

Where: ANZ, 45 Queen St (opposite H&M Commercial Bay), Auckland Central.

Price: Free.

8) Plan ahead: Illuminating the waterfront at Ōkahu Bay

Darklight: The Edge of Light will illuminate Ōkahu Bay with seven new light installations by seven artists.

Earlier this year, prolific light artist Angus Muir created a sold-out light and sound experience called Darklight. Next week, it returns in a new iteration. Darklight: The Edge of Light will illuminate Ōkahu Bay with seven new light installations by seven artists, including Muir. Visiting Darklight is an immersive and multi-sensory, one-hour experience where attendees move through the installation at waterfront venue Ōkahu. Along with light and sound, this time there’s a tasting element with some light nibbles included in the ticket price. Darklight will once again close with Resonate, a collaboration with Music First that features a line-up of DJs creating musical soundscapes to enhance the visual experience. Set against the backdrop of the Waitematā, it’s a unique and visually stunning exhibition.

When: September 2-4 (Resonate September 5), 6pm-10pm.

Where: Ōkahu, 18 Tamaki Drive, Auckland.

Price: Tickets $10-$39.50 + booking fees from darklight.co.

9) Plan ahead: Like carpool karaoke but better

Catch Tom Knowles' one-of-a-kind show: Roadkill, The Uber-Cool Musical.

Multi-talented performer Tom Knowles is parking his van in the Basement car park for a one-of-a-kind show: Roadkill, The Uber-Cool Musical. The intimate performance has nine seats available in the van for each show, in which Knowles – as Uber-driver Terry – takes you on a musical journey through his personal life, which includes romance, murder and some solid laughs. There are two sessions each night and two separate four-night runs in September. The show has won multiple awards, including Best in Fringe at Dunedin Fringe and Most Innovative at the NZ Fringe Awards. You’re guaranteed to have something to talk about afterwards.

When: September 3-6 and 24-27, 6pm and 8pm.

Where: Basement Theatre (carpark), Lower Greys Ave, Auckland.

Price: Tickets $29-$31 + booking fees from basementtheatre.co.nz.

10) Plan ahead: Bic’s back with Auckland Phil

One of Aotearoa’s most iconic singer-songwriters will join the Auckland Phil for a one-off concert at Aotea Centre. Photo / Tom Grut

It’s been over 20 years since Bic Runga has performed with a live orchestra – an unfathomably long time. Next Saturday, one of Aotearoa’s most iconic singer-songwriters will join the Auckland Phil for a one-off concert at Aotea Centre. Tickets are in high demand so at this point you’re probably going to be in the balcony but, if you’re a fan, it will be worth it. Runga is going to play a selection of her biggest hits such as Bursting Through, Something Good and Precious Things along with some new music. It’s bound to be a memorable night of New Zealand music greatness.

When: September 6, 7.30pm.

Where: Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre, Auckland Central.

Price: Tickets $60-$139 + booking fees from ticketmaster.co.nz or aucklandphil.nz.

