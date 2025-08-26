Mescudi has also won two Grammy Awards for his collaboration with rapper Kanye West in 2010’s All of the Lights, composed music for and produced feature films, and designed clothes under the brand WZRD. He later collaborated with West for the 2018 album Kids See Ghosts, which also garnered critical acclaim.

Turnstile, who garnered rave reviews from their latest performance at Glastonbury, are set to hit Kiwi shores for the first time since 2023. The punk rockers played a high-energy Laneway pre-party set at Auckland’s Powerstation, despite the main festival not going ahead because of the Auckland Anniversary Floods.

Wilkinson, well known for his drum and bass anthem Afterglow with Becky Hill, is a Rhythm and Vines staple and will likely perform a DJ set packed with songs from his more-than-a-decade-long career.

Other highlights of the first announcement of the line-up include comedy electronic act Marc Rebillet, English electronic acts Maribou State and Kanine, and Kiwi acts Lance Savali, Hori Shaw and L.A.B. More performers are set to be revealed closer to the event, with close to 100 acts tipped for the final line-up.

Reggae rockers L.A.B are among the Kiwi acts revealed for this year's Rhythm and Vines festival in Gisborne. Photo / Alex Cairns

Now in its 23rd year, Rhythm and Vines is regarded as one of the most popular and well-attended New Year’s festivals in Australasia, having attracted more than 375,000 people to Gisborne since its inception in 2003.

It was founded by high school friends Hamish Pinkham, Andrew Witters and Tom Gibson, with global events company Live Nation acquiring a majority stake in 2018.

Rhythm and Vines in Gisborne is one of the biggest New Year's festivals in Australasia.

On average, about 15,000-18,000 campers arrive at the festival each year from December 28, spread across numerous on-site campsites for multiple days of music until the morning of January 1. The town of Gisborne also experiences an uptick in visitor tourism, with motels and hotels selling out well in advance.

After the area was hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023, the festival raised $40,000 for the Gisborne Mayoral Relief Fund, with proceeds this year set to go to local charity SugerGrans Tairāwhiti.

What

Rhythm and Vines 2025/26

Where and when

Waiohika Estate, Gisborne – December 28 (campers), 29, 30 and 31.

Ticket details

All earlybird and first release tickets sold out earlier this year. However, a limited allocation of tickets have been made available to One NZ and Rhythm and Vines customers.

One NZ customers can access a 24-hour ticket offer from 5.30pm today until 5.30pm on Wednesday, August 27, at one.nz/rewards

Fans on R&V’s Instagram broadcast channel, subscribers to the R&V mailing list, and members can access an exclusive ticket offer from 6.30pm on Wednesday, August 27

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10.30am on Thursday, August 28, at rhythmandvines.co.nz

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.