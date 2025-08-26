Advertisement
Rhythm and Vines 2025 first line-up announced: Kid Cudi to headline Gisborne New Year’s Eve festival alongside Turnstile and Wilkinson

Mitchell Hageman
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A documentary looking back at 10 years of one of the biggest festivals around, Gisborne's Rhythm and Vines. Directed, shot and edited by Ben Carter.

Thousands of Kiwis will be chasing the pursuit of happiness – and singing it too – in Tairāwhiti Gisborne this New Year’s, Eve with US rap and TV megastar Kid Cudi announced as the headliner for the Rhythm and Vines music festival.

The Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare) hitmaker will join

