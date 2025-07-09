Visitors from outside the region increased their average spend by 73% compared with 2018.

R&V 2024 added $4.24m to the region’s GDP, up from $3.22m in 2018. This was the regional GDP component of the spending by visitors and event organisers, according to a Fresh Info spokesperson.

“This figure reflects the festival’s ongoing evolution and increasing contribution to the Tairāwhiti Gisborne community,” a statement from R&V organisers said.

The estimated net economic benefit to the region from the 2024 event was $3.71m.

This was the difference between the gross benefits generated by the event (i.e. visitor and organiser spending in Gisborne and the value derived by Gisborne residents attending R&V) and the gross costs generated by the event (i.e. costs incurred by Gisborne businesses to service increased demand and the costs incurred by Gisborne residents attending R&V), according to the Fresh Info spokesperson.

R&V 2024 attracted more than 28,000 attendees (counting each person only once, even if they attended more than one day) - 85% or more than 24,000 of these visitors were from outside the region and representing over 93,000 visitor nights.

Of these, 2% of attendees travelled from overseas to attend the festival.

Holly Hatzilamprou, Trust Tairāwhiti regional destination manager, said the regional tourism organisation saw events as powerful catalysts for regional growth.

“Major events like R&V create a ripple effect across the local economy, supporting hospitality, accommodation, retailers and transport providers.

“They also stimulate seasonal job creation and position Gisborne as a vibrant and welcoming host city,” Hatzilamprou said.

“We are pleased also to see 13% of festivalgoers are residents, underscoring the strong community connection and sense of pride the event continues to inspire.”

In terms of procurement, 30% of the event budget was spent in Tairāwhiti.

“From production and catering to accommodation and transport, this local spend represents a meaningful reinvestment in the local community,” the R&V statement said.

“In addition to this, the 2024 festival employed 900 direct local employees and provided fundraising opportunities for a number of non-profit organisations, including Gisborne Thistle AFC and Lytton High School.”

Festival director Kieran Spillane said the figures supported R&V’s mission to give back to the Gisborne region.

“Beyond the music, it’s about jobs, tourism and community pride, and we are grateful to the region for continuing to support this uniquely Kiwi celebration,” Spillane said.

“Gisborne has been our home for over two decades now and we are really proud of how the event has evolved across this time.

“We are excited to continue to work with existing and new local partners in the region to find ways to sustainably grow our positive impact on the region.”

In a survey of more than 130 local businesses, conducted by Fresh Info in January 2025, 80% of respondents agreed R&V had a positive impact on the region.

Increased foot traffic, greater exposure and a surge in seasonal sales were among the benefits cited by respondents.

Rob Maruszewski, the manager of Captain Cook Motor Lodge, an accommodation partner of the festival, said the festival brought a “real buzz” to Gisborne.

“The town comes alive with both visitors and contractors, and it’s amazing to see.

“R&V doesn’t just drive bookings during the festival itself, but also well before and after, with their crew staying during the setup and clean-up phases,” Maruszewski said.

Rhythm and Vines 2025 will be held at Waiohika Estate from December 29 to December 31. Tickets are on sale now.