SuperGrans GM Sarah Elliott said the partnership with R&V will enable them to expand their reach: "It's a chance to uplift our community together." Photo / Supplied

The trust works to deliver essential services one-on-one or in workshops, including cooking, food literacy, financial mentoring, gardening, creating healthy homes, sustainability and upcycling, employment preparation, parenting and more – to improve food security, wellbeing and resilience throughout the region.

“We are impressed with the incredible work that SuperGrans does throughout the wider Tairāwhiti community,” Bell said.

“Partnering with them feels like a natural next step in our mission to give back to the region that has given so much to our festival. Their focus on long-term, practical solutions to food and skills insecurity is something we are honoured to support.”

Fundraising initiatives include the “Comp By Donation” initiative, which transformed over 700 complimentary tickets into charitable donations.

The Club Gisborne initiative will contribute $5 to the charity for every ticket sold via the R&V Club Gisborne page, with up to 2000 discounted tickets available for Gisborne locals.

Locals can apply for discounted Club Gisborne tickets at rhythmandvines.co.nz/clubgisborne.

SuperGrans Tairāwhiti Trust general manager Sarah Elliott said they were “deeply grateful” to be partnering with Rhythm and Vines.

“This support will help us expand our reach and continue making a meaningful difference in the lives of whānau across the region,” Elliott said.

“We see this as more than just a partnership – it’s a chance to uplift our community together.”

Sam Witters, director of Kōawa Studios and SuperGrans board member, said the partnership with R&V was a “powerful alignment of community and creativity”.

“At SuperGrans, we believe in the potential of every whānau to thrive with the right support.”

The festival will continue to donate tickets to local schools and charity fundraisers, including Hospice Tairāwhiti and Eastland Trust Rescue Helicopter, raising over $15,000 annually in additional fundraising efforts.