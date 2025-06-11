Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Rhythm and Vines adds SuperGrans Tairāwhiti Trust as charity partner

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Rhythm and Vines has welcomed SuperGrans Tairawhiti Trust as its official charity partner from this year on, describing it as a "new and enduring" partnership. Photo / Supplied

Rhythm and Vines has welcomed SuperGrans Tairawhiti Trust as its official charity partner from this year on, describing it as a "new and enduring" partnership. Photo / Supplied

SuperGrans Tairāwhiti Trust will become the official charity partner of the annual Rhythm and Vines festival from this year.

It follows Rhythm and Vines (R&V) fundraising more than $40,000 for the Gisborne Mayoral Flood Relief over the past two years.

“Rhythm and Vines is proud to announce a new

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald