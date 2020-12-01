Website of the Year

What we can learn from solitude

9 minutes to read

Paul Fredette (left) and Karen Karper Fredette on their property in Hot Springs, North Carolina. Photo / Clark Hodgin, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Kelsey Osgood

Contemporary hermits are reaching out to people struggling with isolation. Their message: Go inward, and get outside.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Paul Fredette and Karen Karper Fredette have made some changes to their

