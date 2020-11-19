Website of the Year
What if instead of calling people out, we called them in?

By: Jessica Bennett

Professor Loretta J. Ross is combating cancel culture with a popular class at Smith College.

Nyla Conaway, 19, remembers being "called out" for changing her profile picture on Instagram in solidarity for … something. She

