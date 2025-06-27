For children (and parents), 16 long days without school begin today – even longer for private school students – but weary parents needn’t panic. There’s an abundance of activities and events throughout Auckland to keep children and families entertained. Along with exciting new exhibits at school holiday favourites like Auckland
What to do in Auckland on a school holiday: Zoo, theatre, workshops and more
Where: Motat, 805 Great North Rd and Aviation Hall, Motions Rd, Western Springs.
Price: Usual Motat entry fees apply.
2) Documenting Our World in Film
The Doc Edge Festival kicked off in Tāmaki Makaurau this week, and although the festival’s not really for children, the programme is vast and varied, with plenty of eye–opening and absorbing films that, particularly for older children, provide some high–quality school holiday entertainment. Among the 79 feature and short films, some that might appeal to a younger audience include Folktales, the story of three teenagers who take a gap year to learn to dog sled; How to Build a Library, a heartwarming film about two young Nairobi women attempting to turn an old library into a community hub; and No Tears on the Field, a New Zealand documentary about aspiring women’s rugby players in Taranaki.
When: June 25 – July 13. Virtual cinema: July 28 – August 24.
Where: The Capitol Cinema, Bridgeway Cinema, SkyCity Theatre, Silo 6 and Grand Millennium, Auckland.
Price: Tickets $25 general, $21 concession (students with ID, seniors 60+ and community services card holders) from docedge.nz.
3) A Magical Theatre Experience by Silo Theatre
For a truly unique theatre experience, get yourselves tickets to see Silo Theatre’s Taniwha, which opened on Thursday at the Herald Theatre. Inspired by Miyazaki films and classic family cinema like The Goonies, the production combines live music, puppetry, videography and a revolving cast of narrators. It’s created and composed by Leon Radojkovic, who was behind 2017’s Peter and the Wolf as well as the Live Live Cinema series, and is directed by Silo’s departing artistic director, Sophie Roberts. It tells the story of Mereana and friends attempting to protect a taniwha from urban development and is guaranteed to be a magical piece of theatre for the whole whānau.
When: On now until July 31.
Where: Herald Theatre, Auckland Central.
Price: Tickets start at $20 + booking fees from ticketmaster.co.nz.
4) Peppa Pig Takes to the Stage
Pigs are invading SkyCity this weekend, and by that we mean Peppa Pig and family. Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out LIVE! is a musical extravaganza with singing, dancing and no doubt some shameless roasting of Daddy Pig. The international touring production is best suited to fans of the show, i.e. 2–6–year–olds. Featuring hand–controlled puppets and mascot costume characters, the show will be performed in two 30–minute halves with a fifteen–minute interval, making it a very manageable theatre experience for fidgety pre–schoolers. Limited tickets remain for shows today, tomorrow and Monday, then the production heads south to Wellington, Christchurch and Hamilton.
When: Today and tomorrow, 10am, 1pm, 4pm; Monday 10am and 1pm.
Where: Sky City Theatre, Auckland Central.
Price: Tickets start at $39.90 + booking fees from peppapiglive.co.nz.
5) The Zoo Lights Up With Prehistoric Creatures
It may not be Halloween yet, but that hasn’t stopped Auckland Zoo creating a spooky experience for kids of all ages these holidays. The Dinosaur Discovery Track is open in the evenings throughout the holidays, the animatronic beasts illuminated with strategically placed lights and surrounded with “primeval mist.” Unlike during some of their other late–night events, the rest of the zoo will be closed. However, you will be able to purchase kai from the Mokonui Cafe or the kai cart. There’s also a silent disco in the Dinosaur Tent and a selection of animal–themed lanterns from the BNZ Auckland Lantern Festival. If grown–ups want to attend without the presence of little people, there are two R18 nights: tonight and July 5.
When: Daily until July 13, 5pm – 8.30pm (last entry 7.30pm).
Where: Auckland Zoo, Motions Rd, Auckland.
Price: Tickets $19 GA, $9.50 Zoo members, 0–3–year–olds free, from aucklandzoo.co.nz.
6) How To Sculpt Your Dragon
For sparking creativity in your young ones these holidays, Wētā Workshop Unleashed has you covered. They’re running a Dragon Sculpting Workshop inspired by the How to Train Your Dragon series. Best suited to 6–13–year–olds, the 60–minute workshop will teach basic sculpting techniques using materials like tinfoil and plasticine to create a palm–sized dragon complete with its own imagined back story. An adult needs to attend with the child, but don’t worry – your presence will only cost you time, not money.
When: June 30 – July 12.
Where: Wētā Workshop Unleashed, Level 5 at 88 Federal St, Auckland (opposite the Sky Tower).
Price: Tickets $29 (or $45 with a Wētā Workshop Unleashed tour) from wetaworkshop.com.
7) Goodbye Asbestos, Hello Diamantes
After a disastrous, asbestos–ridden few weeks, the Auckland Museum has reopened its doors with style. Today marks the opening of the new Diva exhibition from London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. It features more than 280 items including fashion, photography, costumes, music, and design – that celebrate iconic performers like Maria Callas, Cher, Madonna, Tina Turner, Marilyn Monroe, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Björk and Billie Eilish. More than just a collection of pretty things, the exhibition delves into the history of the term diva and the way it’s been weaponised and subverted by generations of powerhouse performers, through an immersive and musical experience.
When: Opens today until October 19.
Where: Auckland Museum, Auckland Domain, Parnell.
Price: Tickets $25 adult, $15 child (5–15 years), under 5s free, family $72 (2 adults, 2 children), $23 students and seniors from aucklandmuseum.com.
8) Matariki Art Rising in the West
Corban Estate Arts Centre is always a creatively inspiring outing and has multiple activities for and by young people these holidays. In the galleries, there’s Whetūrangitia, a Matariki exhibition by young artists from the Kākano Youth Arts Collective, Kelston Boys’ High School and Liston College. If you head along on Friday at 11am, curator Java Bentley will be doing a tour of the exhibition, and Friday evening (5pm–9pm) is a vibrant Matariki Waitī Market, busy with creative activities, performers and market stalls. Matariki Mēra (Matariki Mail) is a free, drop-in holiday activity that starts on Monday. Drawing on Matariki themes of remembrance and renewal, children are invited to write letters to loved ones past or present and design their own postage stamp. To close the Matariki season, there’s a dawn Wishes to Hiwa–i–te–Rangi ceremony at 6.30am on Friday, July 11, led by artist Penny Howard.
When: Open Monday to Sunday, 10am – 4pm.
Where: Corban Estate Arts Centre, 2 Mount Lebanon Lane, Henderson, Auckland. Visit ceac.org.nz for more information.
9) Plan ahead: Sci–Fi Classics Under the Dome
For an out–of–the–ordinary movie–going experience, head along to the Stardome Planetarium, where they’re showing sci–fi classics on the domed screen. Screenings are at 4pm, with E.T. kicking it off on Monday. Other films playing these holidays include Zathura: A Space Adventure, Megamind, The Iron Giant, Small Soldiers and Spy Kids. There are also daily planetarium shows throughout the holidays, including The Great Solar System Adventure, 3–2–1 Liftoff!, T–Rex and more. Plus, the Zeiss telescope remains open on Friday and Saturday nights for some evening stargazing, and the courtyard telescopes can be used for free after a planetarium show or for a meagre $5 if you just wander along.
When: June 30 – July 11.
Where: Stardome Planetarium, 670 Manukau Rd, Epsom, Auckland.
Price: Tickets $12 + booking fees from stardome.org.nz.
COMING UP
- Night at the Museum: July 5 - 12, Auckland Museum.
- Illusionist Anthony Street: July 6 - August 10, touring nationwide.
- Art of Banksy: July 7 - August 3, Aotea Centre, Auckland.
- Therapy: A Musical Comedy: July 8 - 12, Basement Theatre, Auckland.
- Auckland Phil’s Nightscapes: July 10, Auckland Town Hall.
- The Gruffalo: July 9 - 13, Bruce Mason Centre, Auckland.
- Rongo Whakapā: July 11 - 13, Te Pou Theatre, Auckland.
- Quota Papakura Inc Antique Fair: July 12 - 13, Drury, Auckland.
- Takapuna Winter Lights Festival: July 24 - 27, Takapuna, Auckland.
- Auckland Food Show: July 24 - 27, Auckland Showgrounds.
- Auckland Phil’s Hairy Maclary’s Greatest Hits: July 26, Bruce Mason Centre, Takapuna.
- World Press Photo Exhibition: July 26 - August 24, 131 Queen Street, Auckland.
- NZTrio, Fantastique: July 26 - August 31, Motueka, Nelson, Gisborne, Napier, Auckland, Wellington, Greytown.
- Man Lessons, The Live Show: July 29 - August 2, Basement Theatre, Auckland.
- Chicago: July 31 - August 9, Auckland; August 17 - 24, Christchurch; August 29 - 30, Dunedin.
- MARY: The Birth of Frankenstein: August 19 – September 7, ASB Waterfront Theatre, Auckland.
- Decadunce: August 21 - 23, Basement Theatre, Auckland.
- NZ Opera’s The Monster in the Maze: September 5 - 20, Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland.
- The World of WearableArt (WOW): September 18 - October 5, TSB Arena, Wellington.
- Art in the Park: September 18 - 21, Eden Park, Auckland.
- Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: October 4, Eden Park, Auckland.
- Faulty Towers The Dining Experience: October 8 - 26, Christchurch, Wellington, Whanganui, New Plymouth, Rotorua, Tauranga, Auckland.
Email canvasguide@nzherald.co.nz with brief details of your upcoming event, including dates/times, location and website.