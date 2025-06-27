Where: Motat, 805 Great North Rd and Aviation Hall, Motions Rd, Western Springs.

Price: Usual Motat entry fees apply.

2) Documenting Our World in Film

Folktales is about three teenagers who take a gap year to learn to dog sled. Photo / Folktales

The Doc Edge Festival kicked off in Tāmaki Makaurau this week, and although the festival’s not really for children, the programme is vast and varied, with plenty of eye–opening and absorbing films that, particularly for older children, provide some high–quality school holiday entertainment. Among the 79 feature and short films, some that might appeal to a younger audience include Folktales, the story of three teenagers who take a gap year to learn to dog sled; How to Build a Library, a heartwarming film about two young Nairobi women attempting to turn an old library into a community hub; and No Tears on the Field, a New Zealand documentary about aspiring women’s rugby players in Taranaki.

When: June 25 – July 13. Virtual cinema: July 28 – August 24.

Where: The Capitol Cinema, Bridgeway Cinema, SkyCity Theatre, Silo 6 and Grand Millennium, Auckland.

Price: Tickets $25 general, $21 concession (students with ID, seniors 60+ and community services card holders) from docedge.nz.

3) A Magical Theatre Experience by Silo Theatre

Taniwha tells the story of Mereana and friends attempting to protect a taniwha from urban development.

For a truly unique theatre experience, get yourselves tickets to see Silo Theatre’s Taniwha, which opened on Thursday at the Herald Theatre. Inspired by Miyazaki films and classic family cinema like The Goonies, the production combines live music, puppetry, videography and a revolving cast of narrators. It’s created and composed by Leon Radojkovic, who was behind 2017’s Peter and the Wolf as well as the Live Live Cinema series, and is directed by Silo’s departing artistic director, Sophie Roberts. It tells the story of Mereana and friends attempting to protect a taniwha from urban development and is guaranteed to be a magical piece of theatre for the whole whānau.

When: On now until July 31.

Where: Herald Theatre, Auckland Central.

Price: Tickets start at $20 + booking fees from ticketmaster.co.nz.

4) Peppa Pig Takes to the Stage

Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out LIVE! is a musical extravaganza with singing, dancing and some shameless roasting. Photo / Barry Rivett

Pigs are invading SkyCity this weekend, and by that we mean Peppa Pig and family. Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out LIVE! is a musical extravaganza with singing, dancing and no doubt some shameless roasting of Daddy Pig. The international touring production is best suited to fans of the show, i.e. 2–6–year–olds. Featuring hand–controlled puppets and mascot costume characters, the show will be performed in two 30–minute halves with a fifteen–minute interval, making it a very manageable theatre experience for fidgety pre–schoolers. Limited tickets remain for shows today, tomorrow and Monday, then the production heads south to Wellington, Christchurch and Hamilton.

When: Today and tomorrow, 10am, 1pm, 4pm; Monday 10am and 1pm.

Where: Sky City Theatre, Auckland Central.

Price: Tickets start at $39.90 + booking fees from peppapiglive.co.nz.

5) The Zoo Lights Up With Prehistoric Creatures

Nothing can stop Auckland Zoo from creating a spooky experience for kids of all ages. Photo / Priscilla Northe

It may not be Halloween yet, but that hasn’t stopped Auckland Zoo creating a spooky experience for kids of all ages these holidays. The Dinosaur Discovery Track is open in the evenings throughout the holidays, the animatronic beasts illuminated with strategically placed lights and surrounded with “primeval mist.” Unlike during some of their other late–night events, the rest of the zoo will be closed. However, you will be able to purchase kai from the Mokonui Cafe or the kai cart. There’s also a silent disco in the Dinosaur Tent and a selection of animal–themed lanterns from the BNZ Auckland Lantern Festival. If grown–ups want to attend without the presence of little people, there are two R18 nights: tonight and July 5.

When: Daily until July 13, 5pm – 8.30pm (last entry 7.30pm).

Where: Auckland Zoo, Motions Rd, Auckland.

Price: Tickets $19 GA, $9.50 Zoo members, 0–3–year–olds free, from aucklandzoo.co.nz.

6) How To Sculpt Your Dragon

Come and join the Dragon Sculpting Workshop inspired by the How to Train Your Dragon series.

For sparking creativity in your young ones these holidays, Wētā Workshop Unleashed has you covered. They’re running a Dragon Sculpting Workshop inspired by the How to Train Your Dragon series. Best suited to 6–13–year–olds, the 60–minute workshop will teach basic sculpting techniques using materials like tinfoil and plasticine to create a palm–sized dragon complete with its own imagined back story. An adult needs to attend with the child, but don’t worry – your presence will only cost you time, not money.

When: June 30 – July 12.

Where: Wētā Workshop Unleashed, Level 5 at 88 Federal St, Auckland (opposite the Sky Tower).

Price: Tickets $29 (or $45 with a Wētā Workshop Unleashed tour) from wetaworkshop.com.

7) Goodbye Asbestos, Hello Diamantes

The exhibition delves into the history of the term diva and the way it’s been weaponised. Photo / Victoria and Albert Museum, London.

After a disastrous, asbestos–ridden few weeks, the Auckland Museum has reopened its doors with style. Today marks the opening of the new Diva exhibition from London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. It features more than 280 items including fashion, photography, costumes, music, and design – that celebrate iconic performers like Maria Callas, Cher, Madonna, Tina Turner, Marilyn Monroe, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Björk and Billie Eilish. More than just a collection of pretty things, the exhibition delves into the history of the term diva and the way it’s been weaponised and subverted by generations of powerhouse performers, through an immersive and musical experience.

When: Opens today until October 19.

Where: Auckland Museum, Auckland Domain, Parnell.

Price: Tickets $25 adult, $15 child (5–15 years), under 5s free, family $72 (2 adults, 2 children), $23 students and seniors from aucklandmuseum.com.

8) Matariki Art Rising in the West

Head over to Corban Estate Arts Centre for creative activities for and by young people. Photo / Corban Estate Arts Centre

Corban Estate Arts Centre is always a creatively inspiring outing and has multiple activities for and by young people these holidays. In the galleries, there’s Whetūrangitia, a Matariki exhibition by young artists from the Kākano Youth Arts Collective, Kelston Boys’ High School and Liston College. If you head along on Friday at 11am, curator Java Bentley will be doing a tour of the exhibition, and Friday evening (5pm–9pm) is a vibrant Matariki Waitī Market, busy with creative activities, performers and market stalls. Matariki Mēra (Matariki Mail) is a free, drop-in holiday activity that starts on Monday. Drawing on Matariki themes of remembrance and renewal, children are invited to write letters to loved ones past or present and design their own postage stamp. To close the Matariki season, there’s a dawn Wishes to Hiwa–i–te–Rangi ceremony at 6.30am on Friday, July 11, led by artist Penny Howard.

When: Open Monday to Sunday, 10am – 4pm.

Where: Corban Estate Arts Centre, 2 Mount Lebanon Lane, Henderson, Auckland. Visit ceac.org.nz for more information.

9) Plan ahead: Sci–Fi Classics Under the Dome

Head to the Stardome Planetarium for an out-of-the-ordinary movie experience. Photo / Richard Parsonson, CINEDESIGN

For an out–of–the–ordinary movie–going experience, head along to the Stardome Planetarium, where they’re showing sci–fi classics on the domed screen. Screenings are at 4pm, with E.T. kicking it off on Monday. Other films playing these holidays include Zathura: A Space Adventure, Megamind, The Iron Giant, Small Soldiers and Spy Kids. There are also daily planetarium shows throughout the holidays, including The Great Solar System Adventure, 3–2–1 Liftoff!, T–Rex and more. Plus, the Zeiss telescope remains open on Friday and Saturday nights for some evening stargazing, and the courtyard telescopes can be used for free after a planetarium show or for a meagre $5 if you just wander along.

When: June 30 – July 11.

Where: Stardome Planetarium, 670 Manukau Rd, Epsom, Auckland.

Price: Tickets $12 + booking fees from stardome.org.nz.

COMING UP

Email canvasguide@nzherald.co.nz with brief details of your upcoming event, including dates/times, location and website.