Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Disneyland Resort Anaheim: Top tips from a former Disney Cast Member for maximising your holiday magic

Mitchell Hageman
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Mitchell Hageman (inset) spent a gap year working at Walt Disney World in Florida. He shares his insider tips for the perfect Disneyland Anaheim holiday. Photo / Christian Thompson

Mitchell Hageman (inset) spent a gap year working at Walt Disney World in Florida. He shares his insider tips for the perfect Disneyland Anaheim holiday. Photo / Christian Thompson

Visiting the happiest place on earth? Former Walt Disney theme park Cast Member and Herald Entertainment journalist Mitchell Hageman reveals how to make the most of the trip

I still remember the day I ‘earned my ears’ at Walt Disney World in Florida in 2019, a place that soon became

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Line up early for parades and fireworks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel